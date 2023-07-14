Toprak Razgatlioglu made a lightning start to FP1 as he led the way from Alvaro Bautista and Jonathan Rea, before Axel Bassani took over at the front.

Alex Lowes was next to put his name atop the leaderboard before Bassani responded immediately with a mid 1m 48s lap.

Razgatlioglu then moved the benchmark time forward by breaking into the 1m 47s barrier. The Yamaha rider put over half a second between himself and Bassani.

Lowes managed to reduce Razgatlioglu’s lead to just over three tenths, while Bautista, who was on course to challenge for top spot after two sectors, lost half a second in sector three after being caught up behind Philipp Oettl.

As Bautista threatened to challenge Razgatlioglu’s time, Rea jumped up to second ahead of his teammate.

Not the only Ducati rider showing pace in sector one, Michael Ruben Rinaldi and Danilo Petrucci were also setting red sectors earlier on in the lap before eventually fading.

Despite that, Petrucci’s brilliant form from Donington continued as he moved up to sixth spot - seven tenths down on Razgatlioglu.

After exiting pit lane for the final third on FP1 with Rea directly behind him, Razgatlioglu chose to abandon his latest hot lap.

More improvements from Petrucci then saw him move up to fifth as time attacks began. Bassani quickly relagated Petrucci back to P6 after going second, however, Rea then took second spot away from the Ducati rider.

With Rea now leading the way on-track, Razgatlioglu followed the Kawasaki rider closely en route to setting a new fastest lap.

2023 World Superbike Imola, Italy - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK 1:47.661s 2 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.003s 3 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.030s 4 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.184s 5 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +0.281s 6 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +0.426s 7 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +0.548s 8 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.673s 9 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +1.033s 10 Scott Redding GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +1.071s 11 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +1.256s 12 Bradley Ray GBR Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.483s 13 Leon Haslam GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +1.525s 14 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.605s 15 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.625s 16 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.827s 17 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.923s 18 Gabriele Ruiu ITA Bmax Racing BWM +1.930s 19 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +2.011s 20 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +2.492s 21 Isaac Vinales SPA TPR by Vinales Racing +3.455s 22 Roberto Tamburini ITA PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +3.459s 23 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +3.837s 24 Eric Granado BRA PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +3.844s 25 Tito Rabat SPA Puccetti Kawasaki +5.343s

Imola WorldSBK Records

Fastest Lap - Chaz Davies GBR Aruba.it Ducati 2019 1:45.727s

2019 Race Winners

Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Race 2 - Cancelled

Honda’s struggles continued as Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge spent the entire session outside of the top ten. The only faller in FP1 was fellow Honda rider Eric Granado.

Weekend Schedule (UK time)

Friday

Free Practice 1: 09:30-10:15

Free Practice 2: 14:00-14:45

Saturday

Free Practice 3: 08:00-08:30

Superpole: 10:10-10:25

Race 1: 13:00

Sunday

Warm-up: 08:00-08:15

Superpole Race: 10:00

Race 2: 13:00