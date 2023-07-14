Imola World Superbike FP1 Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu holds off Jonathan Rea, Alvaro Bautista third
Results from Free Practice 1, round eight of the 2023 World Superbike Championship at Imola, Italy.
Toprak Razgatlioglu made a lightning start to FP1 as he led the way from Alvaro Bautista and Jonathan Rea, before Axel Bassani took over at the front.
Alex Lowes was next to put his name atop the leaderboard before Bassani responded immediately with a mid 1m 48s lap.
Razgatlioglu then moved the benchmark time forward by breaking into the 1m 47s barrier. The Yamaha rider put over half a second between himself and Bassani.
Lowes managed to reduce Razgatlioglu’s lead to just over three tenths, while Bautista, who was on course to challenge for top spot after two sectors, lost half a second in sector three after being caught up behind Philipp Oettl.
As Bautista threatened to challenge Razgatlioglu’s time, Rea jumped up to second ahead of his teammate.
Not the only Ducati rider showing pace in sector one, Michael Ruben Rinaldi and Danilo Petrucci were also setting red sectors earlier on in the lap before eventually fading.
Despite that, Petrucci’s brilliant form from Donington continued as he moved up to sixth spot - seven tenths down on Razgatlioglu.
After exiting pit lane for the final third on FP1 with Rea directly behind him, Razgatlioglu chose to abandon his latest hot lap.
More improvements from Petrucci then saw him move up to fifth as time attacks began. Bassani quickly relagated Petrucci back to P6 after going second, however, Rea then took second spot away from the Ducati rider.
With Rea now leading the way on-track, Razgatlioglu followed the Kawasaki rider closely en route to setting a new fastest lap.
|2023 World Superbike Imola, Italy - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|1:47.661s
|2
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.003s
|3
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.030s
|4
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.184s
|5
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+0.281s
|6
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+0.426s
|7
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+0.548s
|8
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.673s
|9
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.033s
|10
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+1.071s
|11
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.256s
|12
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.483s
|13
|Leon Haslam
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+1.525s
|14
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.605s
|15
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.625s
|16
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.827s
|17
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.923s
|18
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Bmax Racing BWM
|+1.930s
|19
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+2.011s
|20
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+2.492s
|21
|Isaac Vinales
|SPA
|TPR by Vinales Racing
|+3.455s
|22
|Roberto Tamburini
|ITA
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+3.459s
|23
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+3.837s
|24
|Eric Granado
|BRA
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+3.844s
|25
|Tito Rabat
|SPA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+5.343s
Imola WorldSBK Records
Fastest Lap - Chaz Davies GBR Aruba.it Ducati 2019 1:45.727s
2019 Race Winners
Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team
Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team
Race 2 - Cancelled
Honda’s struggles continued as Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge spent the entire session outside of the top ten. The only faller in FP1 was fellow Honda rider Eric Granado.
Weekend Schedule (UK time)
Friday
Free Practice 1: 09:30-10:15
Free Practice 2: 14:00-14:45
Saturday
Free Practice 3: 08:00-08:30
Superpole: 10:10-10:25
Race 1: 13:00
Sunday
Warm-up: 08:00-08:15
Superpole Race: 10:00
Race 2: 13:00