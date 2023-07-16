Imola World Superbike Race (2) Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu wins as Alvaro Bautista crashes out

16 Jul 2023
Results from Race 2, round eight of the 2023 World Superbike Championship at Imola, Italy.

Like the previous two races, Toprak Razgatlioglu was passed into turn one by both Alvaro Bautista and Andrea Locatelli.

However, the Yamaha rider regained the lead one turn later as Bautista made a rare mistake.

The Ducati rider lost the front-end of his Panigale V4 R which led to Locatelli having to avoid the championship leader. 

After a mistake at the final corner, Locatelli handed Rea the chance to overtake him on the main straight. Instead, it was Axel Bassani who blasted past both riders. 

As Bassani set the fastest lap of the race on the third lap, Rea also made his move stick on Locatelli for P3. 

The fourth lap of the race saw Bassani make even further gains as he closed to within four tenths of the race leader.

Unable to shake off Bassani and Rea, both riders were very close to Razgatlioglu as a move from Bassani was beginning to look ominous. 

Bassani then completed his move for the lead as he shocked Razgatlioglu with a lunge into turn five. 

Faster than Razgatlioglu in the first two sectors for much of the race, Bassani began to gap the Yamaha rider in that section of the circuit.

Determined to win his first feature race of the year, Razgatlioglu then responded by closing to within two tenths by the end of lap nine.

Closing in on Locatelli for fourth spot, Alex Lowes crashed out with just four laps to go. 

Bassani’s heroic defence was then broken by Razgatlioglu as the Turkish star came through under braking at turn 18.

With a clear lap in the lead, Razgatlioglu managed to drop Bassani by over a second en route to claiming his fourth win of the year.

2023 World Superbike Imola, Italy - Race (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK15 Laps
2Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+1.966s
3Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+2.458s
4Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+6.111s
5Michael Ruben RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+11.154s
6Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+12.210s
7Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+13.319s
8Scott ReddingGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+13.775s
9Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+19.122s
10Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+22.770s
11Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+23.214s
12Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+25.082s
13Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+25.179s
14Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+25.199s
15Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+31.141s
16Lorenzo BaldassarriITAGMT94 Yamaha+31.297s
17Gabriele RuiuITABmax Racing BWM+44.753s
18Roberto TamburiniITAPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+45.863s
19Eric GranadoBRAPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+46.190s
20Leon HaslamGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK TeamDNF
21Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing DucatiDNF
22Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBKDNF
23Tito RabatSPAPuccetti KawasakiDNF
24Isaac VinalesSPATPR by Vinales RacingDNF
25Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing KawasakiDNF

Imola WorldSBK Records 

Fastest Lap -  Chaz Davies GBR Aruba.it Ducati 2019 1:45.727s

2019 Race Winners

Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 

Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 

Race 2 - Cancelled

2023 Race Winners 

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati 

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 

Race 2 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha