Like the previous two races, Toprak Razgatlioglu was passed into turn one by both Alvaro Bautista and Andrea Locatelli.

However, the Yamaha rider regained the lead one turn later as Bautista made a rare mistake.

The Ducati rider lost the front-end of his Panigale V4 R which led to Locatelli having to avoid the championship leader.

After a mistake at the final corner, Locatelli handed Rea the chance to overtake him on the main straight. Instead, it was Axel Bassani who blasted past both riders.

As Bassani set the fastest lap of the race on the third lap, Rea also made his move stick on Locatelli for P3.

The fourth lap of the race saw Bassani make even further gains as he closed to within four tenths of the race leader.

Unable to shake off Bassani and Rea, both riders were very close to Razgatlioglu as a move from Bassani was beginning to look ominous.

Bassani then completed his move for the lead as he shocked Razgatlioglu with a lunge into turn five.

Faster than Razgatlioglu in the first two sectors for much of the race, Bassani began to gap the Yamaha rider in that section of the circuit.

Determined to win his first feature race of the year, Razgatlioglu then responded by closing to within two tenths by the end of lap nine.

Closing in on Locatelli for fourth spot, Alex Lowes crashed out with just four laps to go.

Bassani’s heroic defence was then broken by Razgatlioglu as the Turkish star came through under braking at turn 18.

With a clear lap in the lead, Razgatlioglu managed to drop Bassani by over a second en route to claiming his fourth win of the year.

2023 World Superbike Imola, Italy - Race (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK 15 Laps 2 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +1.966s 3 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +2.458s 4 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +6.111s 5 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +11.154s 6 Bradley Ray GBR Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +12.210s 7 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +13.319s 8 Scott Redding GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +13.775s 9 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +19.122s 10 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +22.770s 11 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +23.214s 12 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +25.082s 13 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +25.179s 14 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +25.199s 15 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +31.141s 16 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +31.297s 17 Gabriele Ruiu ITA Bmax Racing BWM +44.753s 18 Roberto Tamburini ITA PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +45.863s 19 Eric Granado BRA PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +46.190s 20 Leon Haslam GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team DNF 21 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati DNF 22 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK DNF 23 Tito Rabat SPA Puccetti Kawasaki DNF 24 Isaac Vinales SPA TPR by Vinales Racing DNF 25 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki DNF

Imola WorldSBK Records

Fastest Lap - Chaz Davies GBR Aruba.it Ducati 2019 1:45.727s

2019 Race Winners

Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Race 2 - Cancelled

2023 Race Winners

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Race 2 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha