Imola World Superbike Race (2) Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu wins as Alvaro Bautista crashes out
Results from Race 2, round eight of the 2023 World Superbike Championship at Imola, Italy.
Like the previous two races, Toprak Razgatlioglu was passed into turn one by both Alvaro Bautista and Andrea Locatelli.
However, the Yamaha rider regained the lead one turn later as Bautista made a rare mistake.
The Ducati rider lost the front-end of his Panigale V4 R which led to Locatelli having to avoid the championship leader.
After a mistake at the final corner, Locatelli handed Rea the chance to overtake him on the main straight. Instead, it was Axel Bassani who blasted past both riders.
As Bassani set the fastest lap of the race on the third lap, Rea also made his move stick on Locatelli for P3.
The fourth lap of the race saw Bassani make even further gains as he closed to within four tenths of the race leader.
Unable to shake off Bassani and Rea, both riders were very close to Razgatlioglu as a move from Bassani was beginning to look ominous.
Bassani then completed his move for the lead as he shocked Razgatlioglu with a lunge into turn five.
Faster than Razgatlioglu in the first two sectors for much of the race, Bassani began to gap the Yamaha rider in that section of the circuit.
Determined to win his first feature race of the year, Razgatlioglu then responded by closing to within two tenths by the end of lap nine.
Closing in on Locatelli for fourth spot, Alex Lowes crashed out with just four laps to go.
Bassani’s heroic defence was then broken by Razgatlioglu as the Turkish star came through under braking at turn 18.
With a clear lap in the lead, Razgatlioglu managed to drop Bassani by over a second en route to claiming his fourth win of the year.
|2023 World Superbike Imola, Italy - Race (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|15 Laps
|2
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+1.966s
|3
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+2.458s
|4
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+6.111s
|5
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+11.154s
|6
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+12.210s
|7
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+13.319s
|8
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+13.775s
|9
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+19.122s
|10
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+22.770s
|11
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+23.214s
|12
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+25.082s
|13
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+25.179s
|14
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+25.199s
|15
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+31.141s
|16
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+31.297s
|17
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Bmax Racing BWM
|+44.753s
|18
|Roberto Tamburini
|ITA
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+45.863s
|19
|Eric Granado
|BRA
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+46.190s
|20
|Leon Haslam
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|DNF
|21
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|DNF
|22
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|DNF
|23
|Tito Rabat
|SPA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|DNF
|24
|Isaac Vinales
|SPA
|TPR by Vinales Racing
|DNF
|25
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|DNF
Imola WorldSBK Records
Fastest Lap - Chaz Davies GBR Aruba.it Ducati 2019 1:45.727s
2019 Race Winners
Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team
Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team
Race 2 - Cancelled
2023 Race Winners
Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
Race 2 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha