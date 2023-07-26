Van Der Mark has been out of action since round three of the WorldSBK season at Assen, after suffering a broken leg.

After already suffering a brutal highside at Mandalika, Van Der Mark was caught out again at his home round although the impact was much more severe.

But after getting back aboard an M 1000 RR before Imola, Van Der Mark has used the rest since to get himself as close to full fitness as possible.

"I am really happy to be back again," said Van Der Mark. "It has been a long time and I am looking forward to this race.

"It won’t be easy as I missed a lot of races so for sure the speed won’t be there from the start, but I’m looking forward to being back on the bike and to be back working with the boys, and to at least have a race under my belt before the summer break.

"Now, I am feeling 100 percent fit again so I can’t wait to be back out and to enjoy this weekend before the break."

Van Der Mark’s return to Superbike action also sees BMW have their full line-up of riders.

Scott Redding, who admitted he will be staying in WorldSBK next season although there’s still no news on where he will be riding, secured another top ten treble at Imola.

Redding was unable to match his exploits at Donington Park however, as Ducati, Yamaha and Kawasaki all held the upper hand again over BMW.

With that said, Most has been one of Redding’s best venues in WorldSBK and the Brit is upbeat about his chances.

Redding added: "For me, Most is a good track. I like going there. Last year, we had a good result there with BMW. I look forward to going there.

"It’s a different kind of circuit to what we are used to. And hopefully we can try to get ourselves back inside the top five, top six.

"That would be the goal and keep working on the project and get as close as we can."