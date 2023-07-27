After a very impressive opening few rounds to his rookie WorldSBK season, Aegerter has struggled to produce the same level of performances.

The Swiss rider has failed to secure a top ten result in any of his last eight races, but the two-time Supersport champion remains a consideration to replace Razgatlioglu alongside Andrea Locatelli.

Speaking about his future, Aegerter told WorldSBK.com: "I’m very happy to race with the GRT Yamaha team. I think it’s very important to feel good with the team. Yamaha do a very good job; they try to help me as much as possible.

"We can also see the data from Toprak and Locatelli; it’s very helpful. They share everything so it’s nice that I’m one of the Yamaha riders.

"My future is still a little bit unclear. I think I performed well that I have a chance to continue in WorldSBK. I’ll try to stay with Yamaha because I think we can achieve something great.

"There’s a seat at Yamaha, but I think there are a lot of riders who want Toprak’s seat. To ride in a factory team would be very nice but I don’t know what they’ll decide. I can just focus on my own riding and my own goals."

In a bid to improve his chances of securing the second factory Yamaha seat, returning to the top five would be a good start for Aegerter, who is aiming even higher.

"My 2023 season started well," began Aegerter. "We had some very good races with some very fast Superpole sessions. Some top five finishes.

"We also had some races that we were struggling a little bit to be where we want. Twice I got taken out in the Superpole Race so this was the worst moment for me, but I think, overall, we are performing very well.

"My goals for the end part of the season… I try to improve every race. I would like to be on the podium. This is a big goal.

"I think we had some races where we weren’t that far away. I’ll try to be the best Independent rider and also, maybe, the best Yamaha rider a few times."