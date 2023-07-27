Hannes Sommer given WorldSBK debut by MIE Honda at Most

After spending several seasons in WorldSSP, Soomer’s first crack at WorldSBK will come aboard the PETRONAS MIE Honda machine.

Syahrin missed the most recent round at Imola after suffering injuries during testing for the Suzuka 8 Hours.

As a result Syahrin was replaced by Roberto Tamburini, but with the Italian now standing in for Bradley Ray at his former team, Motoxracing Yamaha, the Japanese-owned team has chosen to hand Soomer an unlikely debut.

"I am happy to be making my debut in WorldSBK with the PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team this weekend and I am looking forward to being back in the WorldSBK paddock," said Sommer.

"I know I will have to adapt to the bike quickly, but Most is a fun track, and I am up for the challenge!"

After struggling in 2022, MIE Honda have failed to make any clear steps forward, something that could be argued about the factory Honda team as well.

Xavi Vierge comes into this weekend as the leading Honda in the championship, and is hoping to go better at Most than he did during his rookie campaign.

"Most is another “special” track, let’s say, one that poses several challenges, especially for us but at least the grip is good and that’s something that usually helps us," said the Spaniard.

"We also have the experience of last year’s event so we can made use of the data to adapt and try and be faster compared to the last two rounds.

"The target is to be back battling for the positions we know are within our reach and that we have already fought for this year."

Like his teammate Vierge, Iker Lecuona is coming off a disappointing round at Imola and is looking to put on a better show at Most.

Lecuona said: "We’re coming from what was a rather tough Imola weekend, though things went better on Sunday which meant I rounded out the day with a better feeling and mood.

"And one week’s rest following a very busy period has also helped me to come to Most recharged and ready to get back to work.

"Last year’s Most round was just so so, and the track itself is not among my favourites, but we will start with an open mind, knowing that if we work well we can overcome any challenge."