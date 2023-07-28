Czech World Superbike Results FP1: Scott Redding leads the way from Toprak Razgatlioglu
Results from Free Practice 1, round eight of the 2023 World Superbike championship at Most, Czech Republic.
Free Practice 1 got underway in wet conditions as most of the grid tip-toed their way around the Most circuit.
One of those was Jonathan Rea who began setting the pace ahead of GRT Yamaha rider Remy Gardner.
1.4 seconds clear of the Australian, Rea then pumped in a time of 1:48.418s in order to move a further second clear.
Rea’s advantage began to shrink when the likes of Toprak Razgatlioglu ventured out on circuit, however, the six-time world champion was still holding a lead of over one second with a quarter of the session gone.
Razgatlioglu eventually got the better of Rea thanks to a time of 1:45.117s, but the 2021 world champion was quickly beaten to top spot by Gardner.
The former Moto2 world champion broke underneath the 1m 45s barrier while Alvaro Bautista jumped up to P5 behind Alex Lowes.
As a dry line appeared, as did dry tyres, lap times began to improve drastically as Dominique Aegerter broke the 1m 40s barrier.
Scott Redding, who was first to switch to dry tyres then went three second clear of the Yamaha rider.
Bautista and Rea chose not to take advantage of the drying conditions as they remained in their garages.
Razgatlioglu then smashed Redding’s fastest time by a full second before the Brit went quickest by six tenths on his final lap, which was enough to claim top spot.
|2023 World Superbike Most, Czech Republic - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|1:33.926s
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+0.644s
|3
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.743s
|4
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.425s
|5
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+2.090s
|6
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+2.155s
|7
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+2.216s
|8
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+2.313s
|9
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+2.724s
|10
|Eric Granado
|BRA
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+2.885s
|11
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+3.365s
|12
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+4.138s
|13
|Roberto Tamburini
|ITA
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+5.065s
|14
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+6.127s
|15
|Tito Rabat
|SPA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+6.373s
|16
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+11.439s
|17
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+12.106s
|18
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+13.093s
|19
|Isaac Vinales
|SPA
|TPR by Vinales Racing
|+13.689s
|20
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+15.730s
|21
|Hannes Soomer
|EST
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+16.092s
|22
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+16.308s
|23
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+21.133s
|24
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|No Time Set
Most World Superbike records
Fastest Lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:30.947s
Most Wins - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK (4)
2022 Race Winners
Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
Race 2 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
Making his return to World Superbike action was Michael Van Der Mark, who had been sidelined with a broken leg since Assen.
Making his WorldSBK debut, Hannes Soomer saw his session end in the gravel after suffering a highside at turn 21.
