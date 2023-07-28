Free Practice 1 got underway in wet conditions as most of the grid tip-toed their way around the Most circuit.

One of those was Jonathan Rea who began setting the pace ahead of GRT Yamaha rider Remy Gardner.

1.4 seconds clear of the Australian, Rea then pumped in a time of 1:48.418s in order to move a further second clear.

Rea’s advantage began to shrink when the likes of Toprak Razgatlioglu ventured out on circuit, however, the six-time world champion was still holding a lead of over one second with a quarter of the session gone.

Razgatlioglu eventually got the better of Rea thanks to a time of 1:45.117s, but the 2021 world champion was quickly beaten to top spot by Gardner.

The former Moto2 world champion broke underneath the 1m 45s barrier while Alvaro Bautista jumped up to P5 behind Alex Lowes.

As a dry line appeared, as did dry tyres, lap times began to improve drastically as Dominique Aegerter broke the 1m 40s barrier.

Scott Redding, who was first to switch to dry tyres then went three second clear of the Yamaha rider.

Bautista and Rea chose not to take advantage of the drying conditions as they remained in their garages.

Razgatlioglu then smashed Redding’s fastest time by a full second before the Brit went quickest by six tenths on his final lap, which was enough to claim top spot.

2023 World Superbike Most, Czech Republic - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Scott Redding GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team 1:33.926s 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +0.644s 3 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.743s 4 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.425s 5 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +2.090s 6 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +2.155s 7 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +2.216s 8 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +2.313s 9 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +2.724s 10 Eric Granado BRA PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +2.885s 11 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +3.365s 12 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +4.138s 13 Roberto Tamburini ITA PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +5.065s 14 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +6.127s 15 Tito Rabat SPA Puccetti Kawasaki +6.373s 16 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +11.439s 17 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +12.106s 18 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +13.093s 19 Isaac Vinales SPA TPR by Vinales Racing +13.689s 20 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +15.730s 21 Hannes Soomer EST PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +16.092s 22 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +16.308s 23 Michael Van Der Mark NED ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +21.133s 24 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW No Time Set

Most World Superbike records

Fastest Lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:30.947s

Most Wins - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK (4)

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK

Race 2 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK

Making his return to World Superbike action was Michael Van Der Mark, who had been sidelined with a broken leg since Assen.

Making his WorldSBK debut, Hannes Soomer saw his session end in the gravel after suffering a highside at turn 21.

Weekend Schedule

Friday

Free Practice 1 - 09:30-10:15

Free Practice 2 - 14:00-14:45

Saturday

Free Practice 3 - 08:00-08:30

Superpole 10:10-10:25

Race 1 - 13:00

Sunday

Warm-up - 08:00-08:15

Superpole Race - 10:00

Race 2 - 13:00