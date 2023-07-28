Czech World Superbike Results FP1: Scott Redding leads the way from Toprak Razgatlioglu

Results from Free Practice 1, round eight of the 2023 World Superbike championship at Most, Czech Republic.

Free Practice 1 got underway in wet conditions as most of the grid tip-toed their way around the Most circuit. 

One of those was Jonathan Rea who began setting the pace ahead of GRT Yamaha rider Remy Gardner. 

1.4 seconds clear of the Australian, Rea then pumped in a time of 1:48.418s in order to move a further second clear. 

Rea’s advantage began to shrink when the likes of Toprak Razgatlioglu ventured out on circuit, however, the six-time world champion was still holding a lead of over one second with a quarter of the session gone. 

Razgatlioglu eventually got the better of Rea thanks to a time of 1:45.117s, but the 2021 world champion was quickly beaten to top spot by Gardner.

The former Moto2 world champion broke underneath the 1m 45s barrier while Alvaro Bautista jumped up to P5 behind Alex Lowes.

As a dry line appeared, as did dry tyres, lap times began to improve drastically as Dominique Aegerter broke the 1m 40s barrier. 

Scott Redding, who was first to switch to dry tyres then went three second clear of the Yamaha rider.

Bautista and Rea chose not to take advantage of the drying conditions as they remained in their garages. 

Razgatlioglu then smashed Redding’s fastest time by a full second before the Brit went quickest by six tenths on his final lap, which was enough to claim top spot.

2023 World Superbike Most, Czech Republic - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Scott ReddingGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team1:33.926s
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.644s
3Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.743s
4Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.425s
5Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+2.090s
6Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+2.155s
7Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+2.216s
8Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+2.313s
9Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+2.724s
10Eric GranadoBRAPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+2.885s
11Michael Ruben RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+3.365s
12Lorenzo BaldassarriITAGMT94 Yamaha+4.138s
13Roberto TamburiniITAPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+5.065s
14Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+6.127s
15Tito RabatSPAPuccetti Kawasaki+6.373s
16Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+11.439s
17Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+12.106s
18Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+13.093s
19Isaac VinalesSPATPR by Vinales Racing+13.689s
20Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+15.730s
21Hannes SoomerESTPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+16.092s
22Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+16.308s
23Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+21.133s
24Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMWNo Time Set

Most World Superbike records

Fastest Lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:30.947s

Most Wins - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK (4)

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK

Race 2 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK

Making his return to World Superbike action was Michael Van Der Mark, who had been sidelined with a broken leg since Assen. 

Making his WorldSBK debut, Hannes Soomer saw his session end in the gravel after suffering a highside at turn 21. 

Weekend Schedule

Friday 

Free Practice 1 - 09:30-10:15

Free Practice 2 - 14:00-14:45

Saturday 

Free Practice 3 - 08:00-08:30

Superpole 10:10-10:25

Race 1 - 13:00

Sunday 

Warm-up - 08:00-08:15

Superpole Race - 10:00

Race 2 - 13:00