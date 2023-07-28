The reigning WorldSBK champion saw his lead in the standings bitten into by the Yamaha rider following a mistake in Race 2 at Imola, which resulted in the Spaniard crashing out.

While Bautista watched on, Razgatlioglu went on to claim 25 points thanks to victory ahead of Axel Bassani.

"This Championship is so good because we have a lot of points to play for each weekend," Bautista told WorldSBK.com.

"It’s nice because you think the Championship is long and, for sure, it’s not over. I’m not thinking about the Championship or the points. I’m just trying to take it race by race. I’m trying to do my best.

"It doesn’t matter about the points. I want to be the best rider I can be. The tyres are harder than last year at Most so it’s even more difficult.

"We have the same tyres as Phillip Island but they are different tracks because the speed is so high and you force the tyres a lot.

"In those tracks where you don’t need to stop the bike too much and accelerate from low speed, it’s easier to use the hard compound because you have high corner speed."

Bautista is one of three riders to have won around Most, with the others being Razgatlioglu and Scott Redding.

Looking to add his name to that list is Rea, who feels he has unfinished business at the Czech circuit.

Rea stated: "I’m quite excited! I feel like I have some unfinished business at Most as I’ve never won a race here!

"We’ve had some good momentum at Donington Park and Imola, so I feel more comfortable with the bike, so let’s hope I can fight in the front group.

"Like in the last few races, the target has to be the podium, to head into summer in a healthy condition and then we’ll be looking towards the last part of the season.

"400 starts makes me feel quite old but it’s something else!"