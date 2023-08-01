Not something that’s always been the case in 2023, however, Redding was very strong in Most, which has been one of his better WorldSBK circuits.

Although an issue with his BMW machine cost him in the Superpole Race, Redding put that behind him to claw himself back into the top ten during Race 2.

The British rider’s best result came during Race 1 as he claimed fourth, as he took advantage of damp conditions.

Summing up his weekend, Redding said: "Overall the weekend was pretty good. We were first on Friday in mixed conditions and second in FP3.

"We were a bit more up there which was nice. Obviously we had to take a gamble in different conditions but it paid off.

"I was a bit upset with the result in this morning’s Superpole race. We had an issue, something was not quite right, and it made it difficult to stop the bike. It was hard because I wanted to try and finish in the top nine, to have a better start position for race two, and knew I had better pace than that but I just couldn’t do it, so it was frustrating.

"In race two, I wanted to try and bounce back and show my potential again as a rider, so to come from 15th and have a good pace in the second half of the race was good.

"It took me a while to get through a few guys and to get a clear track but I felt I was riding well and the pace was good.

"I think we were 13 seconds off the leader of which I was probably lost three, four, five in the beginning. It wasn’t ideal but I felt strong and the main thing is I enjoyed riding the bike today."

On the other side of the garage, teammate Michael Van Der Mark secured three points scoring finishes on his return to action.

"This Sunday was OK for me," added Van Der Mark. "My priority was to do as many laps as possible. Of course you also want to go as fast as possible too.

"In this morning’s Superpole race, I was happy. I had quite a good rhythm but it was not more than ten laps. Then in race two, I had a good start but was a bit too cautious into turn one and then I was behind a big group.

"I stayed with them for a while but I was pushing too much to stay with them so I backed off because I knew I had to do as many laps as possible.

"It was a lonely race but we had to finish, we had to do the laps. So I am happy with the result. Overall, it’s nice to be back."