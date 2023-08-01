After seeing Razgatlioglu pull back a significant amount of points during the final race of the Imola round and Race 1 in Most, Bautista knew he had to respond during Sunday’s double-header.

P3 in the Superpole Race was a good start, but with Razgatlioglu winning, the reigning world champion lost even more of his championship lead.

The same looked set to happen in Race 2 as Razgatlioglu managed to produce several stunning overtakes lap after lap.

Whether it was on the inside or outside, Razgatlioglu decided to out-break Bautista at every opportunity despite the Spaniard gaining several bike lengths by the time both riders hit the brakes for turn one.

Razgatlioglu swooped around the outside of Bautista with seven laps to go in what was a stunning overtake, and one that shocked Bautista who was unable to challenge the Yamaha rider on the next lap, which was the first time that had happened for many laps.

However, just one corner later and Race 2 was flipped on its head as Razgatlioglu crashed due to a tyre failure, handing victory to Bautista.

Impressed by Razgatlioglu’s stern defence, Bautista said this about their race-long fight: "I think on a normal lap, I’d have hit Toprak after his crash. I was very lucky.

"In the battle, I wasn’t thinking first or second. We were fighting and it seemed like the 100 times we entered the chicane, 100 times he got there first. He put the bike inside and we always missed the apex but it’s OK.

"When you are half in the middle of the track, it’s hard to close the door, but I tried it so he couldn’t pass me between Turns 1 and 2, but he came from the outside!

"Then I thought, ‘s**t! It’s impossible!’, but I had other options on the track but I didn’t see them as clearly as the first chicane.

"I didn’t think that ‘today I could win or I’ll just finish second’, I just enjoyed the battle. I was fighting with him on the limit."

Despite losing a huge amount of points at Imola and in the opening race at Most before regaining a significant part of that with his Race 2 win, Bautista does not believe either round was a turning point.

Bautista added: "The good or bad thing of racing is that anything can happen until the chequered flag.

"This isn’t a turning point; neither at Imola or on Saturday at Most. We did our best but the best result was 12th with all the problems – and they were problems, not bad luck.

"I don’t believe in bad luck. I believed in myself; I thought I could be fast without the problems but on Sunday, I felt better with the bike, proving the work and the confidence is there.

"I haven’t seen, don’t see and won’t see this as a turning point, no; this is one race more and now, we have a break, we’ll try to work harder and be focused for the next one.

"We don’t have to be more worried after Imola or less worried after here."