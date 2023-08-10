Alvaro Bautista's social media tease - a MotoGP wildcard?

10 Aug 2023
Alvaro Bautista MotoGP test

Alvaro Bautista has tweeted some winking emojies prompting speculation that he could be close to confirming a MotoGP wild-card.

The reigning World Superbike champion and runaway 2023 title leader recently completed his second private test on a MotoGP Desmosedici.

The tests have been labelled as a present from Ducati for his WorldSBK exploits, but there are rumours he could be planning a Troy Bayliss style one-off MotoGP comeback once his superbike season concludes...