Alvaro Bautista's social media tease - a MotoGP wildcard?
Alvaro Bautista has tweeted some winking emojies prompting speculation that he could be close to confirming a MotoGP wild-card.
The reigning World Superbike champion and runaway 2023 title leader recently completed his second private test on a MotoGP Desmosedici.
The tests have been labelled as a present from Ducati for his WorldSBK exploits, but there are rumours he could be planning a Troy Bayliss style one-off MotoGP comeback once his superbike season concludes...
