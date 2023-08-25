Bautista looks poised to win his second WorldSBK title after his most recent victory at Most took him 74 points clear of Toprak Razgatlioglu with four rounds remaining.

The reigning champion has won 18 out of 23 races so far this season, and along with his Panigale V4 R have been a near unbeatable combination.

Other Ducati riders have also enjoyed success in terms of podiums and top fives, but Bautista has been the difference.

The same is true of Bulega in WorldSSP which is why the Italian is not only being linked with a switch to WorldSBK, but one that would see him join a full factory team.

Bulega, who is the favourite to win the Aruba.it Ducati seat alongside Bautista for 2024, said this about his future at Most: "I just want to stay focused on my Championship as now, it’s the most important. The future is also important but I just want to focus on the present and let my manager and the team do their work."

Rinaldi has been touted as an option for Honda, and with Axel Bassani looking set to stay at Motocorsa, the door is firmly open for Bulega to make the jump.

A decision of who will be Bautista’s teammate is expected very soon, with team manager Serafino Foti admitting it could arrive by the next round at Magny-Cours.

Bautista himself has spoken about the rumours surrounding the second seat at Aruba.it Ducati, and claimed Bulega deserves the chance to show his potential is Superbikes.

"I read the rumours; I think Bulega is a nice rider and he’s very fast, doing well in WorldSSP," said Bautista.

"For sure, he wants to go to WorldSBK next year but I don’t know where or with which team. He deserves an opportunity to come to WorldSBK and show his potential."