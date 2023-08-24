WorldSBK champion Alvaro Bautista was confirmed for the 2024 season prior to the Catalunya round in May, however, his teammate is yet to be confirmed as Michael Ruben Rinaldi looks set to leave Ducati.

During the early stages of 2023 Axel Bassani was once again tipped to replace the Italian, but with Bulega dominating the Supersport championship, and Bassani expected to remain at Motocorsa Ducati, one clear favourite has risen to the fore.

Serafino Foti, Team Manager at Aruba.it Ducati, admitted as much when recently discussing the second factory seat.

Foti said: "We have some options, but Bulega could be the option at the moment. We haven’t made any decision yet and I think we won’t announce our 2024 line-up until Magny-Cours."

Foti’s comments were made when also discussing the first half of the 2023 season, which has been heavily dominated by Bautista.

With the reigning world champion 74 points clear of Toprak Razgatlioglu, the 38-year-old could wrap up his second title as early as round ten at Aragon.

"Alvaro did an amazing job, he’s won 18 races and, this year, he reached 50 WorldSBK wins," said Foti. "This is amazing in two and a half years with Ducati. It’s incredible.

"We know our potential, and now it’s time to disconnect. I think, after the summer break, we will be stronger.

"To be honest, this year, Rinaldi was unlucky. Sometimes he was in front, sometimes he crashed, and he was also inconsistent.

"He has unbelievable potential. We’ve seen the data and he is so fast. He needs to disconnect. I hope, at the end of the season, he can fight for the podium in every race."