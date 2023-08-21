Andrea Iannone left out of Ducati test, delaying a possible comeback

It was anticipated that the ex-MotoGP rider might be involved in two test days, organised by Ducati, at Misano on Tuesday and Wednesday, but Motosprint report that he won’t feature.

Iannone is hoping for a comeback to competitive motorcycle racing next season, after his four-year doping ban expires.

His best hope appears to be in WorldSBK with Ducati’s GoEleven team.

But he won’t be at Misano this week so any potential agreement will have to wait.

The significance is that Iannone will now have to wait until the Jerez test, at the conclusion of the WorldSBK season, to ride in a test.

Iannone recently told Icon Magazine about a comeback: “We are working, thinking about the near future, which is close enough.

“In fact, the disqualification is almost over, the finish line is now in sight.

“They'll give me my licence back in November!

“There are contacts, negotiations, we are talking...

“And I am happy that there is still interest in me, it makes me proud and happy.”