After his early season injuries, and rookie teammate Augusto Fernandez showing flashes, Espargaro’s future became a hot topic of discussion as KTM looks to promote Pedro Acosta to MotoGP.

Espargaro is one of five riders including factory duo Jack Miller and Brad Binder, Moto2 series leader Acosta and Fernandez who have MotoGP contracts for next season, although there are only four seats available at the moment.

Espargaro, who made just his second appearance of the season last weekend, was back in top form during the sprint as he claimed a stunning P6.

The Spaniard had a much tougher race when it came to the Grand Prix, however, signs were there that Espargaro could be a contender for big results going forward.

Following his best weekend of the season, Espargaro spoke about his contract situation and why he’s not worried about remaining with KTM in 2024.

"I have no idea. It's not my problem. I'm sorry. I mean it's what I say. I read and I hear a lot. Even in the time I was away from my injury that my bike was at risk and all this, but it has never been at risk. I mean I have contract from this year and next year."

Espargaro did admit that if he fails to perform then he would be open to leaving in order to open the door for another rider, however, he intends to do that only next season.

Espargaro added: "If at the end of next year, I'm not performing well, I'm going to be the first one to leave, but I'm gonna be here performing that two years and I believe I'm fast enough to prove it.

"So today was a good day, even if I'm far away from the top, I've been at three tenths off Qualifying 2 in my second weekend. So just coming back."