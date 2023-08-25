Five WorldSBK moves that could happen before Magny-Cours

Alvaro Bautista, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Andrea Locatelli and Alex Lowes are the headline names already confirmed for next season, but that doesn’t mean big moves aren’t on the way.

Jonathan Rea

Rea is also part of that list as he has an additional year on his current deal, however, recent speculation has suggested that he could find a way out of his Kawasaki contract.

You may ask why Rea would do that given his success with Kawasaki, but with Yamaha showing more performance over the last few seasons, and the Japanese manufacturer being interested in the six-time world champion, a move to replace Razgatlioglu is not out of the question.

Rea hinted at the last round in Most that his options were still open for next season, as did Yamaha who said to be in the market for a ‘top level’ rider.

This one could take time and may not be done before Magny-Cours if it were to materialise, which is a big if.

Nicolo Bulega

Perhaps the most expected move that could happen at the French round is WorldSSP series leader Bulega to Ducati.

The Italian looks poised for a step up with Aruba.it Ducati and become Bautista’s teammate.

Ducati have confirmed a decision is imminent, and with Axel Bassani set to stay at Motocorsa it means Bulega is the clear favourite.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi

With Rinaldi in big danger of losing his factory Ducati seat, moving to another manufacturer is the expected outcome as links to Honda have intensified.

Rinaldi’s early season pace has not led to the results expected by Ducati, but with that said, Rinaldi is a proven WorldSBK race winner and would be a good addition to Honda who remain locked in a battle with BMW for the position of fourth best brand on the grid.

Andrea Iannone

Set for a return to world championship racing, Iannone is a contender to join Ducati with the GoEleven team.

Philipp Oettl has not made the jump needed and Iannone’s hopes of becoming a Superbike rider have greatly increased over recent rounds.

Iannone has also been attached to Barni but the Italian team looks set to keep Danilo Petrucci.

Scott Redding

Last on this list is Redding who has already confirmed he will be staying in WorldSBK, however, it remains to be seen where.

Staying with BMW is expected for the 2020 runner-up, although joining Bonovo Action BMW might be the more realistic option as Razgatlioglu has been confirmed, while Michael Van Der Mark also believes he will be staying in the factory team.