Denning was referencing the Superpole Race incident where the WorldSBK series leader took out teammate Michael Ruben Rinaldi.

On the opening lap Scott Redding made contact with Garrett Gerloff and was given a Long Lap penalty, however, Bautista was given no penalty despite running into turn five too quickly and colliding with the Italian.

After appealing the decision which was quickly rejected, Denning said: "We lodged a formal appeal which is a slightly strange thing in the regulations because, for example if someone jumps the start and has a ride-through penalty, you can’t appeal, neither for a long lap penalty, as they’re judged for a matter of fact.

"However, if there’s not a sanction for something that a rider or team believes should be sanctioned, then you can appeal the lack of sanction.

"I sat down with the FIM WorldSBK appeal Stewards, they studied carefully after the race and sat in-line with the stewards that there was nothing more that Alvaro could have done."

Bautista admitted to getting caught out by the slipstream effect of following Rinaldi and Toprak Razgatlioglu.

The latter managed to position himself to the inside of Rinaldi before Bautista ran deeper into the corner.

Despite his rider winning the race, Denning was less than impressed at the lack of consistency shown by the stewards, adding: "In our opinion, it’s a fairly simple and straightforward position that regulations need to be followed and the regulation is riding in a responsible manner and not to endanger any of your competitors.

"If you’re braking that late against Toprak, Michael was already wide, Alvaro was too fast and late on the brakes; he admitted that much in Parc Ferme.

"It wasn’t deliberate, nor maybe his fault but it was one of those things. However, if riders are going to be penalised for error A, knocking a rider down, when it was a violent impact with Michael which could’ve resulted in injury, we expected the regulation to be followed and it wasn’t.

"It’s tough as it's subjective and not as black or white as running a turbocharger on the engine and that being illegal.

"We were a little bit disappointed and surprised by the final decision."