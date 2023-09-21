Currently without a contract for the 2024 WorldSBK season, Vierge is hopeful of remaining with the Japanese manufacturer for a third consecutive season.

Michael Rinaldi is thought to be in contention for one of the factory Honda seats, as is Iker Lecuona although the Spaniard could leave for MotoGP if Marc Marquez seals a move to Gresini Ducati.

But speaking about his own future, Vierge told WorldSBK.com: "Right now, I’m super focused on World Superbike. I’m happy here. I just want to be competitive and try to fight for the title.

"This is my goal right now and I’m working every day to achieve this. To be part of the HRC factory team is a dream for every rider.

"We have big goals together. We started together in WorldSBK in 2022 and I hope, soon, we can have some success."

Expected to make significant improvements this season, Vierge and Lecuona have failed to join the leading group as Honda remain in trouble.

Tenth in the championship, Vierge is three spots clear of his teammate but has just two top five finishes in 27 races, which includes a podium in Race 2 at Mandalika.

Discussing his second season in WorldSBK, Vierge stated: "I evaluate my 2023 season as not bad but not good. We started the season strongly. We had our first podium and had some solid races. The best moment of the season was the podium at Mandalika in Indonesia.

"The first podium in WorldSBK was really special. It was my first one as a factory rider, so this was unique.

"After one complete year working so hard, I achieved that podium. It was really important, and I hope, soon, more will come.

"In the last three rounds, we’ve struggled a little bit. We struggled last year in these tracks, but we expected to make a step forward this year.

"Unfortunately, it has been not like that. The performance was bad, and we weren’t competitive.

"I think Aragon, Portimao and Jerez will be really good for our bikes so we will try to learn from last year and be competitive. One of my goals is trying to be on the podium before the end of the season."