On pole with a new lap record, third in Race 1 and just a tenth off victory in the Superpole Race, Rea struggled very early on in Race 2.

The six-time world champion led the way on lap one after finding his way through on Alvaro Bautista at turn five, but after a swift response from the Spaniard, and overtakes from Andrea Locatelli and Toprak Razgatlioglu, Rea soon lost touch.

Rea had been very strong prior to Race 2, however, it was the same problem as many of the rounds this year that impacted him negatively, that being high track temperatures.

"I’m a little bit frustrated and confused as to why we couldn’t convert the pace we’ve had all weekend to Race 2," Rea told WorldSBK.com. "Potentially the temperature creeping up and not making the tyre swap we should have done on the grid.

"I felt like a passenger during the race. I was just nursing the bike and didn’t have front traction, rear traction and really struggled to be honest.

"It was more about protecting my position. To the guys behind I was getting good signals from the pit board but the Yamahas and two Ducatis were simply stronger.

"I think we can be happy with the weekend. Pole position, lap record and two podiums is quite solid. But to finish off in fourth was a bit frustrating."

A one-time race winner so far this season, Rea was just +0.179s away from making it two in the Superpole Race, however, Bautista used his stunning straight line speed to overhaul the Kawasaki rider with one turn to go.

For different reasons than Race 2, Rea was left feeling like he missed out again: "Frustrated to be honest because the rest of the track I was able to put really good sectors together.

"Just when we get onto the exit of turn 15 and that drag to the last corner you feel like a sitting duck. It’s not if it’s when.

"I was surprised that a move didn’t come earlier. I felt like he tried to come through at turn one but I was quite determined to shut that door and lead the race."