Lowes enjoyed a strong start to the Portimao WorldSBK weekend after finishing fifth in Race 1, however, that’s as good as it got for the British rider.

A crash on the opening lap of the Superpole Race saw him lose out on a potential podium, before the Kawasaki rider was absent from Race 2.

As a result of finishing Sunday’s double-header scoreless, Lowes has dropped down to ninth spot in the standings, behind Xavi Vierge who is also on 140 points.

Speaking after Race 2, Lowes said: “A disappointing day, obviously. My start was not that bad in the Superpole Race, and it is always good to be starting near the front.

“It was a little bit better than Jonathan’s but then he came past in T1. I was trying not to be too aggressive, but at the start of those Superpole races if you do not attack you get attacked.

“So I was just on the back of Jonny; had a little look in T3, and as we went into T4 I had a really good run but I stayed to the right of him.

“I could see that he made to go past Locatelli. I cut to the apex rather than stay on the outside and maybe get caught in this issue, so I cut into the inside.

“But I couldn’t see, I got blindsided and hit the inside of the corner. It is a shame because I think I would have had a good chance.

“Even when the team repaired the bike when I went back out, my pace was for the top five. I went sprinting towards my bike, full of adrenaline, but we know that it is not too long since I had knee surgery.

“When I went out again I was not 100%. So I will go home, reset and try to finish the year strongly in Jerez.”

Lowes has not stepped on the podium since the second round of the year in Mandalika, although he still has one more chance to change that at Jerez later this month.