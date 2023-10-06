After securing his shock switch to BMW earlier this season, all eyes turned to whether members of his team would follow.

And Razgatlioglu’s crew chief, who was part of the Turkish rider’s championship success in 2021 will join him at the German manufacturer next season.

The pair have been together since Razgatlioglu’s second season with Puccetti Kawasaki. Similar to Jonathan Rea and Pere Riba, Razgatlioglu and Marron have become one of the strongest rider crew chief combinations in WorldSBK, especially since leaving Kawasaki for Yamaha.

The move doesn’t come as a total surprise as Marron’s deal with Yamaha was set to expire at the end of the current campaign.

Oncu stays in WorldSSP

Razgatlioglu’s fellow countryman Can Oncu is set for his fourth season with the team after signing a new one-year deal.

Oncu, who became a first-time race winner in WorldSSP this season before suffering an injury at Assen which derailed his campaign.

Speaking about his renewal, Oncu said: “I’m really pleased to continue with Kawasaki Puccetti Racing, a team that’s like a second family to me.

“Together with them, I’ve grown and achieved many of the goals we’ve set ourselves.

“This year we couldn’t obtain the desired results because of my injury, but next year nothing will stop us from giving it everything as I go all out to pursue my goal – to win the World Supersport title.

“I want to thank Manuel Puccetti and everyone at Kawasaki for the faith they continue to put in me. I’ll do all I can to repay them with the best possible results.”