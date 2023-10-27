Rinaldi will move on from the factory Ducati team after being replaced by WorldSSP champion Nicolo Bulega.

The Italian was expected to be a contender for one of the Team HRC machines before Honda confirmed their plans to continue with Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge.

But Rinaldi has since found a new home, saying: “The situation is clear but with the new team, we decided not to say anything until the end of the race on Sunday.

“We’ll make an announcement on Monday; I’ll enjoy the last races in these colours and then think about 2024.”

Another Ducati rider who has been trying to remain in WorldSBK but appears to be having a much tougher time of doing so is Philipp Oettl.

The German is set to be replaced by Andrea Iannone and GoEleven Ducati, and admits his future may not be in the premier class.

“At the moment, there’s no concrete plans,” said Oettl. “There was a lot of talk over the last few months, and, in the end, all the options went away.

“Now, I don’t have any real plans. Of course, I wanted to arrive with a contract in hand to be sure for next year but now the situation is a little bit different.

“I’ve considered moving to WorldSSP because you have to be open for everything. There were some options but, in the end, but I have to consider that I’m 27 and I’m doing a good job, but I don’t want to go into a test team.

“It was an option and still is. Endurance is a thing and so’s the USA. I’m open for everything but I know it’s quite late, but it has to be a good option. I have my personal goals and I still want to achieve them.”

Axel Bassani wants to give Motocorsa ‘a gift’ at Jerez

Bassani will have one of the toughest jobs in WorldSBK history, which is to replace six-time world champion Jonathan Rea at Kawasaki.

The Italian has been in the Superbike class for three years, all of which have come aboard the Motocorsa Ducati, meaning his switch to Kawasaki will also be his first factory ride.

Aiming to finish his journey with Ducati on a positive note, Bassani said this about the season-finale: “It’s a special one. We had a long story with three years together. I started in WorldSBK with Motocorsa so it’s like a family for me.

“I’ll try to give 100% on the track to end the season with a really good result, try to enjoy it with my team and after, on Sunday night, we’ll have a party!

“I want to give a gift to Motocorsa to try to win the best Independent Riders’ title and end the season in a good way. I want to jump on the new bike to try to understand what I expect for me next season. It’s totally different to go from Ducati to Kawasaki.

“There are a lot of changes, I hope these changes help to be nearer to Ducati for the Japanese bikes. Andrea Iannone is a big name for WorldSBK and brings a lot of light to the championship.

“I’m happy about Andrea’s arrival, I hope to battle with him on track and we will see if we can beat him or not!”