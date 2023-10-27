Jerez World Superbike Friday Practice Results

Unlike FP1, the start of second practice saw the entire field except Oliver Konig head out on circuit.

But it wasn’t the start to FP2 that Garrett Gerloff would have wanted as he suffered an early crash.

Together on circuit, Alvaro Bautista and Toprak Razgatlioglu were exchanging fastest times during the opening ten minutes.

Danilo Petrucci then went fastest before KRT rider Alex Lowes suffered a fall at turn one.

Both over a tenth up on Petrucci’s time, Bautista managed to put the stronger final sector together as he went top ahead of Razgatlioglu.

As his title rival pitted, Bautista carried on but came to grief at turn six as he lost the front end of his Panigale V4 R.

Another rider who was showing very strong pace was Dominique Aegerter, as the Yamaha rider moved ahead of Razgatlioglu towards the end of his first stint.

FP2 saw Jonathan Rea make a slow start before the six-time world champion had the left side of his fairing come loose with a third of the session remaining.

There was a big fall for Gabriele Ruiu at the final corner as he attempted to slot in behind Remy Gardner, only to be viciously launched from his BMW machine.

2023 World Superbike Jerez, Spain - Free Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK 1:40.312s 2 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +0.244s 3 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.320s 4 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.398s 5 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +0.511s 6 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +0.546s 7 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +0.946s 8 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +0.966s 9 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +0.982s 10 Scott Redding GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +1.195s 11 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.319s 12 Michael Van Der Mark NED ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +1.374s 13 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +1.412s 14 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +1.634s 15 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +1.836s 16 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +1.938s 17 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +2.202s 18 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +2.203s 19 Hafizh Syahrin MAL PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +2.553s 20 Tito Rabat SPA Puccetti Kawasaki +2.670s 21 Florian Alt GER Team HRC +3.289s 22 Gabriele Ruiu ITA Bmax Racing BWM +3.592s 23 Leandro Mercado ARG PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +3.839s 24 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +3.944s

Next to no running in Free Practice 1

Damp and cold conditions led to a very slow start to Free Practice 1, as wildcard rider Florian Alt tip-toed his way around the Jerez circuit.

Oliver Konig was the second rider to venture out while the likes of Toprak Razgatlioglu, Jonathan Rea and Alex Lowes were seen talking to their teams on the pit wall.

With conditions still not improving, many riders elected to remain in pit lane while Michael Van Der Mark became the third rider to test out the grip.

But the factory BMW rider did not set a lap time as he instead pulled straight back into pit lane.

Replacing the injured Eric Granado, Leandro Mercado headed out soon after the Dutchman.

2023 World Superbike Jerez, Spain - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Leandro Mercado ARG PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing 2:01.309s 2 Michael Van Der Mark NED ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +1.405s 3 Florian Alt GER Team HRC +1.508s 4 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +3.194s 5 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati No Time Set 6 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK No Time Set 7 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati No Time Set 8 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW No Time Set 9 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK No Time Set 10 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team No Time Set 11 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK No Time Set 12 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team No Time Set 13 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati No Time Set 14 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK No Time Set 15 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati No Time Set 16 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha No Time Set 17 Scott Redding GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team No Time Set 18 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK No Time Set 19 Tito Rabat SPA Puccetti Kawasaki No Time Set 20 Isaac Vinales SPA TPR by Vinales Racing No Time Set 21 Bradley Ray GBR Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team No Time Set 22 Gabriele Ruiu ITA Bmax Racing BWM No Time Set 23 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team No Time Set 24 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW No Time Set 25 Hafizh Syahrin MAL PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing No Time Set 26 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK No Time Set

Jerez World Superbike Schedule (UK time)

Friday

Free Practice 1 - 9:30am

Free Practice 2 - 13:00pm

Saturday

Free Practice 3 - 8am

Superpole - 10:10am

Race 1 - 13:00pm

Sunday

Warm-up - 8am

Superpole Race - 10am

Race 2 - 13:00pm