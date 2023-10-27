Jerez World Superbike Friday Practice Results
Results from Friday Practice, round 12 of the 2023 World Superbike championship at Jerez, Spain.
Unlike FP1, the start of second practice saw the entire field except Oliver Konig head out on circuit.
But it wasn’t the start to FP2 that Garrett Gerloff would have wanted as he suffered an early crash.
Together on circuit, Alvaro Bautista and Toprak Razgatlioglu were exchanging fastest times during the opening ten minutes.
Danilo Petrucci then went fastest before KRT rider Alex Lowes suffered a fall at turn one.
Both over a tenth up on Petrucci’s time, Bautista managed to put the stronger final sector together as he went top ahead of Razgatlioglu.
As his title rival pitted, Bautista carried on but came to grief at turn six as he lost the front end of his Panigale V4 R.
Another rider who was showing very strong pace was Dominique Aegerter, as the Yamaha rider moved ahead of Razgatlioglu towards the end of his first stint.
FP2 saw Jonathan Rea make a slow start before the six-time world champion had the left side of his fairing come loose with a third of the session remaining.
There was a big fall for Gabriele Ruiu at the final corner as he attempted to slot in behind Remy Gardner, only to be viciously launched from his BMW machine.
|2023 World Superbike Jerez, Spain - Free Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|1:40.312s
|2
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+0.244s
|3
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.320s
|4
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.398s
|5
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+0.511s
|6
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+0.546s
|7
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+0.946s
|8
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+0.966s
|9
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+0.982s
|10
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+1.195s
|11
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.319s
|12
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+1.374s
|13
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+1.412s
|14
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+1.634s
|15
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+1.836s
|16
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+1.938s
|17
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+2.202s
|18
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+2.203s
|19
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+2.553s
|20
|Tito Rabat
|SPA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+2.670s
|21
|Florian Alt
|GER
|Team HRC
|+3.289s
|22
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Bmax Racing BWM
|+3.592s
|23
|Leandro Mercado
|ARG
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+3.839s
|24
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+3.944s
Next to no running in Free Practice 1
Damp and cold conditions led to a very slow start to Free Practice 1, as wildcard rider Florian Alt tip-toed his way around the Jerez circuit.
Oliver Konig was the second rider to venture out while the likes of Toprak Razgatlioglu, Jonathan Rea and Alex Lowes were seen talking to their teams on the pit wall.
With conditions still not improving, many riders elected to remain in pit lane while Michael Van Der Mark became the third rider to test out the grip.
But the factory BMW rider did not set a lap time as he instead pulled straight back into pit lane.
Replacing the injured Eric Granado, Leandro Mercado headed out soon after the Dutchman.
|2023 World Superbike Jerez, Spain - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Leandro Mercado
|ARG
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|2:01.309s
|2
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+1.405s
|3
|Florian Alt
|GER
|Team HRC
|+1.508s
|4
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+3.194s
|5
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|No Time Set
|6
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|No Time Set
|7
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|No Time Set
|8
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|No Time Set
|9
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|No Time Set
|10
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|No Time Set
|11
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|No Time Set
|12
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|No Time Set
|13
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|No Time Set
|14
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|No Time Set
|15
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|No Time Set
|16
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|No Time Set
|17
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|No Time Set
|18
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|No Time Set
|19
|Tito Rabat
|SPA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|No Time Set
|20
|Isaac Vinales
|SPA
|TPR by Vinales Racing
|No Time Set
|21
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|No Time Set
|22
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Bmax Racing BWM
|No Time Set
|23
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|No Time Set
|24
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|No Time Set
|25
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|No Time Set
|26
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|No Time Set
Jerez World Superbike Schedule (UK time)
Friday
Free Practice 1 - 9:30am
Free Practice 2 - 13:00pm
Saturday
Free Practice 3 - 8am
Superpole - 10:10am
Race 1 - 13:00pm
Sunday
Warm-up - 8am
Superpole Race - 10am
Race 2 - 13:00pm