Jerez World Superbike Friday Practice Results

RobertJones's picture
27 Oct 2023
Alvaro Bautista, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Spanish WorldSBK, 27 October

Results from Friday Practice, round 12 of the 2023 World Superbike championship at Jerez, Spain.

Unlike FP1, the start of second practice saw the entire field except Oliver Konig head out on circuit. 

But it wasn’t the start to FP2 that Garrett Gerloff would have wanted as he suffered an early crash.

Together on circuit, Alvaro Bautista and Toprak Razgatlioglu were exchanging fastest times during the opening ten minutes. 

Danilo Petrucci then went fastest before KRT rider Alex Lowes suffered a fall at turn one. 

Both over a tenth up on Petrucci’s time, Bautista managed to put the stronger final sector together as he went top ahead of Razgatlioglu. 

As his title rival pitted, Bautista carried on but came to grief at turn six as he lost the front end of his Panigale V4 R.

Another rider who was showing very strong pace was Dominique Aegerter, as the Yamaha rider moved ahead of Razgatlioglu towards the end of his first stint.

FP2 saw Jonathan Rea make a slow start before the six-time world champion had the left side of his fairing come loose with a third of the session remaining. 

There was a big fall for Gabriele Ruiu at the final corner as he attempted to slot in behind Remy Gardner, only to be viciously launched from his BMW machine.

2023 World Superbike Jerez, Spain - Free Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK1:40.312s
2Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+0.244s
3Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.320s
4Michael Ruben RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.398s
5Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+0.511s
6Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+0.546s
7Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+0.946s
8Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+0.966s
9Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.982s
10Scott ReddingGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1.195s
11Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.319s
12Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1.374s
13Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+1.412s
14Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+1.634s
15Lorenzo BaldassarriITAGMT94 Yamaha+1.836s
16Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+1.938s
17Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+2.202s
18Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+2.203s
19Hafizh SyahrinMALPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+2.553s
20Tito RabatSPAPuccetti Kawasaki+2.670s
21Florian AltGERTeam HRC+3.289s
22Gabriele RuiuITABmax Racing BWM+3.592s
23Leandro MercadoARGPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+3.839s
24Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+3.944s

Next to no running in Free Practice 1

Damp and cold conditions led to a very slow start to Free Practice 1, as wildcard rider Florian Alt tip-toed his way around the Jerez circuit.

Oliver Konig was the second rider to venture out while the likes of Toprak Razgatlioglu, Jonathan Rea and Alex Lowes were seen talking to their teams on the pit wall.

With conditions still not improving, many riders elected to remain in pit lane while Michael Van Der Mark became the third rider to test out the grip. 

But the factory BMW rider did not set a lap time as he instead pulled straight back into pit lane. 

Replacing the injured Eric Granado, Leandro Mercado headed out soon after the Dutchman.

2023 World Superbike Jerez, Spain - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Leandro MercadoARGPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing2:01.309s
2Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1.405s
3Florian AltGERTeam HRC+1.508s
4Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+3.194s
5Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing DucatiNo Time Set
6Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBKNo Time Set
7Michael Ruben RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing DucatiNo Time Set
8Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMWNo Time Set
9Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBKNo Time Set
10Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing TeamNo Time Set
11Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBKNo Time Set
12Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK TeamNo Time Set
13Philipp OettlGERGoEleven DucatiNo Time Set
14Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBKNo Time Set
15Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa DucatiNo Time Set
16Lorenzo BaldassarriITAGMT94 YamahaNo Time Set
17Scott ReddingGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK TeamNo Time Set
18Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBKNo Time Set
19Tito RabatSPAPuccetti KawasakiNo Time Set
20Isaac VinalesSPATPR by Vinales RacingNo Time Set
21Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK TeamNo Time Set
22Gabriele RuiuITABmax Racing BWMNo Time Set
23Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK TeamNo Time Set
24Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMWNo Time Set
25Hafizh SyahrinMALPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA RacingNo Time Set
26Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBKNo Time Set

Jerez World Superbike Schedule (UK time)

Friday

Free Practice 1 - 9:30am

Free Practice 2 - 13:00pm

Saturday

Free Practice 3 - 8am

Superpole - 10:10am

Race 1 - 13:00pm 

Sunday 

Warm-up - 8am

Superpole Race - 10am

Race 2 - 13:00pm