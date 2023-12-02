The factory Kawasaki rider not only thinks it will be the best season ever in WorldSBK, but he also called it the most important of his career.

“For me it is going to be the best season ever in Superbike with fantastic riders, competitive riders, competitive bikes, and with the rule changes there are lots of bikes that can be competitive,” said Lowes.

“There's a lot of storylines with Jonathan [Rea] moving, Toprak moving to BMW, Iannone coming, my brother coming and new teams.

“I think next year is going to be the best Superbike season and I need to make sure it’s my best one.”

Discussing his own objectives for next season in further detail, Lowes was quick to point out that development of the ZX-10RR will fall predominantly on his shoulders after six-time world champion Jonathan Rea left for Yamaha.

“I need to do well next year,” began Lowes. “It’s an important year for me. A good season means we have to work hard in the winter to give ourselves the best chance.

“It’s a shame that Jonathan left Kawasaki. I enjoyed being his team-mate but now I have a different role.

“I’m the experienced guy, I know the bike, and so doing the job to improve the bike is on my shoulders.”

As part of the 2024 line-up which saw Andrea Iannone join the championship, Lowes will have a very familiar rider competing against him, after Sam Lowes and Elf Marc VDS also joined the series with Ducati machinery.

The two brothers have never competed against one-another on the world stage, something Alex can’t wait to do.

“I’m really excited to have him in the championship,” said Lowes. “I think it’s going to be maybe take a bit of time with a new rider, new team in the championship.

“But we can expect him to be at the front, challenging at the front, challenging for podiums and I’m looking forward to battling with him on track. It’s extra motivation to finish ahead of him.”