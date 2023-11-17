What to expect from next week’s Jerez WorldSBK tests

After making his Yamaha debut in the post-season test at Jerez, Jonathan Rea will again be in action for the Japanese manufacturer.

Rea will test on both Monday and Tuesday as he looks to try new parts for the first time after using his first outing as a chance to adapt to the R1.

Rea, who was on lone duty for the factory Yamaha team two weeks ago, will be joined by team-mate Andrea Locatelli.

In the second test on Wednesday and Thursday, Honda will showcase its new 2024 bike with Iker Lecuona, Xavi Vierge and test rider Tetsuta Nagashima all in action.

Vierge recently confirmed that everything on the new CBR1000RR-R is new as Honda looks to finally become a contender in the Superbike class.

Like HRC, Kawasaki will have their official factory line-up in action with Axel Bassani and Alex Lowes, while test rider Florian Marino will also be at the test.

Finally, PETRONAS MIE HONDA duo Tarran Mackenzie and Adam Norrodin will take part in the second test.

Mackenzie was part of the last test in Jerez, however, this will be Norrodin’s first taste of WorldSBK action.