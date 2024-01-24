Danilo Petrucci: ‘Alvaro Bautista the favourite, four or five kilos won’t change the cards’

Danilo Petrucci is expecting two-time WorldSBK champion Alvaro Bautista to be the favourite again in 2024, despite the new minimum weight in the category.

A new combined weight for rider and bike has been set in 2024, meaning Bautista, who is one of the lightest riders on the grid, will need to possibly add a few kilos to the weight of his Panigale V4 R.

Bautista was rampant in 2023, winning over 70% of the races, however, the new rule could go against him although Petrucci does not expect this to be the case.

Speaking to Mow Magazine, Petrucci added: “As for me, as I already said, I want to start where I finished. I'm fine, I feel good and I think the results will come. As for the others, I have to say that Alvaro Bautista will still be the super favourite.

“It's true that with this ballast story something will change on his bike, but frankly I don't think that four or five kilos can change the cards on the table.”

Petrucci is also expecting Toprak Razgatlioglu to continue being a major threat, even though he’s left for BMW.

Yamaha has consistently been a better package than the BMW in recent seasons, however, Razgatlioglu is arguably the best rider in the class.

And Petrucci believes this will be a big help to the German manufacturer, as will their ability to use more concessions than Ducati.

The former two-time MotoGP race winner said: “I also see Toprak very well, because his talent is not in question and because BMW, with the super concessions, will be able to practically do whatever comes to its mind.

“However, the level this year will certainly be even higher than last season and there will be many drivers who will be able to compete for the podium.”