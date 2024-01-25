Nicolo Bulega after perfect opening day at Jerez WorldSBK test: ‘I can be competitive’

After making his debut at the end of last season, Nicolo Bulega built on his opening performance by sending a warning to his WorldSBK rivals.

It must be said that Bulega’s stunning time of 1:38.292s was set on the SCQ tyre, whereas many of the big names did not fit the qualifying tyre.

Still, Bulega’s time was only half a second off the lap record, which was set by Jonathan Rea in 2019.

Speaking after the opening day of testing at Jerez, Bulega said: “Not too many problems, we just had to put some more fuel in. I had a good feeling, almost like I wanted so this was important.

“I had fun with my bike and my team. We are starting to understand each other in a good direction.

“I think we are working in a good way, and I just need more laps on the bike. We were working on my position on the bike because this is completely different and bigger, so I need to adapt my body to the bike.

“We tried something different with the handlebar. Not incredible things, just to have a good base.”

In terms of what he wants to improve on during today’s final day of action before another two day test at Portimao next week, Bulega felt that his used tyre performance needed work.

“Maybe we can improve with used tyres,” added the Italian when speaking to WorldSBK.com. “I am fast, especially with new tyres, but I have to work with used tyres.

“If I can be fast with used tyres, like I am with new ones, I can be competitive.”