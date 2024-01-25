Sam Lowes ready to ‘come out fighting’, picks Nicolo Bulega as a rider to watch

Very nearly a Moto2 world champion in 2020, Sam Lowes has brought his talents to WorldSBK and already looks competitive ahead of the season-opener.

Lowes is currently in action at Jerez as part of a two day test, and speaking to WorldSBK.com after the opening day on Wednesday, the Brit admitted there’s lots to learn but that he’s happy with how things have gone so far.

“Really enjoyed it,” began Lowes. “There’s a lot to learn with the rhythm of the bike, how to ride, I just need time to understand it and put it into practice. But we found some good things and already the ergonomics of the bike and what I do and don’t like.

“So we’re going in a good direction. Mega job from the team because they were up until 1am getting the bike ready. It’s been a big job but it was a positive day.

“Old habits die hard. Too much lean angle in some places, a little bit too much corner speed in some places, so just things to improve.

“We didn’t try any of the soft tyres, not because I’m confused, but just because we’re building up.

“I’m not really picking it up and using the drive area. That’s something to keep working on. I feel like we’ve got a good step in that direction.”

Lowes is one of three riders who are jumping aboard the Panigale V4 R for the first time in their careers in 2024.

The other two are Andrea Iannone and Nicolo Bulega, both of whom have been very impressive in Jerez.

That’s especially true about Bulega who has broken the lap record with still a few hours remaining of day two.

Speaking about the riders he expected to be at the front, Lowes added: “It is tight. In testing at Jerez it is always tight and everyone goes well here straight away. I was happy with my gap to the [main] group, let’s say.

“Nicolo [Bulega] did a mega lap and was fast already at the end of last year. He rode the bike a bit last year and he’s a world champion, a class rider and that’s what happens when you get on a good bike.

“It’s good for me because he is on the same bike as mine. Toprak will obviously do good things and he’s already fast. Johnny after so long with Kawasaki is already quite fast.

“I think Bautista is biding his time and working away under the radar. These boys will come out fighting at Phillip Island but so will we.”