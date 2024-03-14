Toprak Razgatlioglu crashes in testing: “The bike was destroyed! There’s just no grip”

Toprak Razgatlioglu crashed due to a lack of grip on Thursday in Barcelona during WorldSBK testing.

He was still able to finish second-fastest behind only Nicolo Bulega but the grip issue which caused his Turn 10 fall is an area of focus for Friday, the final testing day before the second round of the season at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

“I had a small crash at Turn 10, trying to fix the engine braking,” Razgatlioglu explained.

“The rear locked a bit, released, the rear was sliding and then came back again and pushed me into the corner and then I fell.

“The crash was slow but the bike was destroyed. I saw some parts!

“I got back out to try and fix the rear grip but I’m still not 100%, especially here.

“Entry it’s OK but the exit with the opening of the gas, it spins a lot.

“At Yamaha, I can remember that it had better grip and with BMW, we found a way and tomorrow, we’ll work more and I hope to feel better.

“I have traction, no problem; there’s just no grip.”

Despite his fall, Razgatlioglu was inside the top three for the majority of Thursday and he did complete 62 laps.

Razgatlioglu said about BMW, his new team after leaving Yamaha: “With the team’s side, it’s similar to Yamaha but on the manufacturer side, I see a lot more people from the factory.

“At Yamaha, I never saw Japanese guys. Just Italian and British guys.

“Here, there’s a lot of German guys because the project is very important for these guys.

“What I need, they immediately make. I always say I need more engine braking and these guys make new software just for me.

“What I need, BMW make it; it’s direct with the factory.”

BMW and Toprak Razgatlioglu test two swingarms

Two different swingarms were spotted in the BMW garage on Thursday, The Kalex used at Phillip Island and a newer version which BMW have tested with before.

“I used the new swingarm; the plan is that we’ll use the old swingarm tomorrow to understand the grip because it’s bad,” he explained.

“With the Q tyre, we’ll have more grip but I’m still feeling the tyre spinning.”

BMW technical director Chris Gonschor added: “I’m sure we don’t have to talk about the distribution but we’re working on the rear end of the bike, as was the case in Portimao and during the Phillip Island tests too.

“It already started in January. We want to calm down and optimise corner exit and stabilise corner entry.

“Getting out of the corner more stabilised and more under control; it’s obvious the swingarm was part of this evaluation but like always, it’s just one part.”

Gonschor added about BMW’s testing goals: “The test target is like always; using the track time we have in these perfect conditions here in Barcelona.

“I’m glad that we have the test and race together in March.

“The test team will focus on development like always – without going into detail – and the race team full focused on the race operation.

“This opportunity is a perfect time to prepare for the weekend. We’re looking forward to the race weekend.

“This track is completely different to Phillip Island in terms of grip as here has less.

“We’re not afraid of the circumstances and to get stuck in; we have the potential of the bike and the ingredients we put in bring us into the working window and we’ll concentrate on getting the best out of it.

“I’m fully motivated like the rest of the team to work here, race next week and get important data.”