Scott Redding admits Catalunya test ‘rather difficult, struggled with the same thing’

Scott Redding ended the two-day Catalunya WorldSBK test last of the BMW riders and 1.3 seconds off Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Scott Redding, Race 1, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February
Scott Redding, Race 1, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February

While Toprak Razgatlioglu was busy challenging Nicolo Bulega for top spot and the unofficial lap record, Scott Redding was down in 17th come the end of the two-day WorldSBK test.

A difficult start to 2024 appears to be continuing for Redding who has struggled in Catalunya since joining BMW in 2022. 

Despite improvements with the electronics, Redding felt as though he was being help back by the same rear grip issues.

Redding said: “It was a rather difficult two days in Barcelona. I struggled with the same thing I've struggled with in the past, which is the rear grip of the bike.

“We improved some things in terms of electronics and then in the last hour of testing we made some progress with the setup, lap time and feeling.”

Even compared to team-mate Garrett Gerloff, Redding was unable to show the same type of speed as the American was four tenths better off.

All four BMW riders found time late on to move themselves up the order, with Razgatlioglu making the biggest jump.

But with a less than impressive track record at Catalunya with the German brand, this weekend’s round two could be another tough one for the ex-MotoGP rider.

“I'm happy to have found a bit of speed, even if it was late, but it was positive to find it in view of the races.” added Redding.

“We'll see if in next Friday's free practice he will be able to take other useful steps to allow him to be in the top 10.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
4 mins ago
Marc Marquez ‘needs to learn from Bagnaia’
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, Aleix Espargaro, Tissot Sprint Race, Qatar MotoGP, 9 March
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, Aleix Espargaro, Tissot Sprint Race,…
WSBK
News
31 mins ago
Scott Redding admits Catalunya test ‘rather difficult, struggled with the same thing’
Scott Redding, Race 1, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February
Scott Redding, Race 1, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February
MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
“I didn’t talk to Marc Marquez, it was enough to see his smile”
Marc Marquez, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
Marc Marquez, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
MotoGP
News
17 hours ago
Official: Fermin Aldeguer to MotoGP with Ducati in 2025
Fermin Aldeguer, Moto2, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March
Fermin Aldeguer, Moto2, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March
WSBK
News
17 hours ago
Andrea Locatelli ‘not fully there when trying to push, but confidence is high’
Andrea Locatelli
Andrea Locatelli

Latest News

F1
News
17 hours ago
Jos Verstappen: Max "doesn't like" questions about Christian Horner scandal
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull…
F1
News
18 hours ago
Daniel Ricciardo responds to “past your best” jibe from Australian F1 champ
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia,
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2,…
WSBK
News
19 hours ago
Sam Lowes: ‘Everything is still new for me but I feel we are going to be competitive’
Sam Lowes
Sam Lowes
MotoGP
News
19 hours ago
GASGAS Tech3 ‘cannot wait’ to see Acosta ‘express himself’ at Portimao
Pedro Acosta, Tissot sprint race, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 9 March
Pedro Acosta, Tissot sprint race, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 9 March