Scott Redding admits Catalunya test ‘rather difficult, struggled with the same thing’

While Toprak Razgatlioglu was busy challenging Nicolo Bulega for top spot and the unofficial lap record, Scott Redding was down in 17th come the end of the two-day WorldSBK test.

A difficult start to 2024 appears to be continuing for Redding who has struggled in Catalunya since joining BMW in 2022.

Despite improvements with the electronics, Redding felt as though he was being help back by the same rear grip issues.

Redding said: “It was a rather difficult two days in Barcelona. I struggled with the same thing I've struggled with in the past, which is the rear grip of the bike.

“We improved some things in terms of electronics and then in the last hour of testing we made some progress with the setup, lap time and feeling.”

Even compared to team-mate Garrett Gerloff, Redding was unable to show the same type of speed as the American was four tenths better off.

All four BMW riders found time late on to move themselves up the order, with Razgatlioglu making the biggest jump.

But with a less than impressive track record at Catalunya with the German brand, this weekend’s round two could be another tough one for the ex-MotoGP rider.

“I'm happy to have found a bit of speed, even if it was late, but it was positive to find it in view of the races.” added Redding.

“We'll see if in next Friday's free practice he will be able to take other useful steps to allow him to be in the top 10.”