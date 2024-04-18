Scott Redding careful of ‘too much expectation, I’ve been bitten in the arse a few times’

Last of the four BMW riders in the WorldSBK standings, Scott Redding is hoping for a big bounce back this weekend at Assen.

After seeing Toprak Razgatlioglu win twice at Barcelona in just his second round with the German brand, and watching Michael Van Der Mark take his M 1000 RR to P4 in Race 2, Redding has nowhere to hide.

Redding has also been out-performed by team-mate Garrett Gerloff, but the former BSB champion is ‘feeling good’ ahead of Assen.

“I don’t want to go with too much expectation because I’ve been bitten in the arse a few times with that but I’m feeling good for Assen,” Redding revealed.

“It’s a track that I’m good at and my hunger and motivation are quite high for right and wrong reasons: knowing the bike can do it but it’s not me there doing it.

“That makes me hungry to be there to achieve it myself. The package has the potential so my goal is top six or top five and if we get them, then we can go home happy.

“If you’re in those positions, then you’re fighting for a podium. I’m not scared of a battle or a fight when the result is there to be taken.”

An area where Redding has struggled since joining BMW is Superpole, which has again been the case in 2024.

Redding has not qualified inside the top ten during the first two rounds, and the British rider admits it’s something he needs to address this weekend.

Redding said: “Superpole is probably one of the most important sessions of the race weekend, it really can make it or break it.

“It’s one of the most stressful parts of a race weekend because you don’t have a lot of time to get it right.

“You only really get two chances and you have to pull it together. We have to be consistent through the races; it gets a bit chaotic at the start with some of these younger guys coming in; they’re trying to win the race in the first lap and it’s a bit crazy to be honest.

“When you don’t qualify at the front, you’re in the midst of all that and it’s quite sketchy.

“I’m more mature now and for me, you get points at the end of the race, not in the gravel on Lap 1 but then there’s always a knock-on effect.

“You need good starts, first laps and then you work on race pace.”

On the other side of the Bonovo Action BMW garage, Garret Gerloff is aiming to build on the pace he’s shown in 2024.

Garrett Gerloff, Catalunya WorldSBK, 22 March

The American has at times been extremely quick, although that same speed has not consistently delivered the results expected.

“I’m looking forward to Assen,” stated Gerloff. “It’s a track that I really enjoy and a track that I feel that I flow very well with.

“I think also that with some of the changes we have made with the bike it will be a good track for the BMW M 1000 RR and something that I can flow on.

“I’m looking forward to getting to the track and to seeing my team again after a couple of weeks off and putting our heads down and try to do the best we can.”