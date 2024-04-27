Iker Lecuona provides update on expected WorldSBK return

Iker Lecuona is hopeful of making a return to WorldSBK action when Honda test at the end of May.

Lecuona has endured a nightmare start to 2024 after missing all three races at the season-opener in Phillip Island.

The former MotoGP rider then missed all three races at the most recent round in Assen, which means Lecuona has still only scored points in one race.

Lecuona and former Tech 3 KTM team-mate Danilo Petrucci are the only full-time riders to have missed time so far this season.

Lecuona first suffered a shoulder injury in Australia, before a crash in Assen resulted in a right knee contusion and functional impairment.

Further checks were carried out post-Assen, but no breaks were announced, instead Lecuona suffered from some inflammation to the ligaments and muscle as well as swelling in the meniscus.

But Lecuona is aiming for a swift return next month, saying this on his social media: “I’ve had some additional checks done at home which confirmed that, fortunately, nothing is broken in my knee.

“However, the ligaments and muscles are still inflamed, and there’s a significant edema in the meniscus.

“The pain persists, especially in the morning. It’s just a matter of giving it time to heal, taking things easy, and starting a gentle training regimen as soon as possible.

“My goal is to be back on my bike for the testing sessions at the end of May.”