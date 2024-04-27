Iker Lecuona provides update on expected WorldSBK return

Iker Lecuona targets a return to WorldSBK action in late May.

Iker Lecuona, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April
Iker Lecuona, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April

Iker Lecuona is hopeful of making a return to WorldSBK action when Honda test at the end of May.

Lecuona has endured a nightmare start to 2024 after missing all three races at the season-opener in Phillip Island.

The former MotoGP rider then missed all three races at the most recent round in Assen, which means Lecuona has still only scored points in one race.

Lecuona and former Tech 3 KTM team-mate Danilo Petrucci are the only full-time riders to have missed time so far this season.

Lecuona first suffered a shoulder injury in Australia, before a crash in Assen resulted in a right knee contusion and functional impairment.

Further checks were carried out post-Assen, but no breaks were announced, instead Lecuona suffered from some inflammation to the ligaments and muscle as well as swelling in the meniscus.

But Lecuona is aiming for a swift return next month, saying this on his social media: “I’ve had some additional checks done at home which confirmed that, fortunately, nothing is broken in my knee.

“However, the ligaments and muscles are still inflamed, and there’s a significant edema in the meniscus. 

“The pain persists, especially in the morning. It’s just a matter of giving it time to heal, taking things easy, and starting a gentle training regimen as soon as possible.

“My goal is to be back on my bike for the testing sessions at the end of May.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
13 mins ago
Marc Marquez ‘disappointed’ by mistake, ‘but every time I feel closer and closer’
Marc
Marc
MotoGP
Results
36 mins ago
UPDATED: Jerez Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
Jorge
Jorge
MotoGP
News
55 mins ago
Jorge Martin admits ‘the realistic position was second’ had Marc Marquez not crashed
Marc Marquez crash Tissot Sprint Race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Marc Marquez crash Tissot Sprint Race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
F1
News
1 hour ago
Four names in the mix for Audi as they seek to complete F1 driver line-up
(L to R): Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Aston Martin F1 Team Reserve Driver and Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP)
(L to R): Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Aston Martin F1 Team Reserve Driver and…
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Dani Pedrosa promoted to Sprint podium - Quartararo among 5 riders with tyre pressure penalties
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April

Latest News

MotoGP
Results
1 hour ago
UPDATED: 2024 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Sprint Race Results
Brad Binder, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Brad Binder, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Pedro Acosta on second place in the championship: ‘Nobody expected that’
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Explained: The cause of Jerez crashes - including Marc Marquez ‘heartbreak’
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Starting grid for the Spanish MotoGP: How the grid will line-up
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April