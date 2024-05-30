Danilo Petrucci on WorldSBK comeback: “The pressure was inside my head..."

After a horrible motocross accident in April, Danilo Petrucci made his return to WorldSBK action at the Misano test.

Petrucci, back aboard his Panigale V4 R, was competitive in the early stages before ultimately closing the day out on P13.

Petrucci is still not 100% fit and the former MotoGP rider admits his return is a process.

Asked what it felt like being back aboard his Superbike, Petrucci said: “It’s like having two people inside me because physically I feel good with 90% of the body.

“The problem is my right arm. I was able to do 10 laps in a row but now I can’t hold the handlebar. It’s really painful.

“On the mental side, I’m really happy. First, I re-joined my bike and my team, and I had a good day.

“There was no pressure; the pressure was inside my head because I wanted to see how my shape was. Unfortunately, at the beginning of the day after two laps, I was in pain.

“We modified the position a bit and I was able to ride in the 1’34s with a race tyre but I was not able to do more than three or four laps because, under braking, the shoulder was really, really painful.

“I need to work a lot on my shoulder. I think it was one of the first times I was riding and feeling a lot of pain.

“I thought I’d be tired and not fit but it’s the opposite! I’m really fit because I’ve worked out at home, but the right arm isn’t working after a few laps.”

Discussing Friday and what his plan is at Misano, Petrucci wants to complete half a day of testing before assessing his fitness levels.

Petrucci told WorldSBK.com: “I’ll try to do half a day tomorrow and at lunchtime, we’ll see. We did a full day today but, in the afternoon, I was able to do 10 laps, I re-joined for a lap, and I felt a lot of pain.

“I feel, off the bike, a lot of pain. Let’s see tomorrow morning if I recover well or not.

“These days, we’ll continue working with my therapy and then on Tuesday, I’ll go to the Ducati riding experience so at least I have a chance to ride a bike for three days at Mandalika.

“I’m one of the teachers and I have one rider to teach, so they said I have one hour each day to ride.

“On Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday, I’ll ride the bike. I think it’s better for the body to feel the heat and so on, and then I’ll come to Misano.”