Danilo Petrucci passed fit: “95% of the body is okay, but…”

Danilo Petrucci, Catalunya WorldSBK, 23 March
Danilo Petrucci has been passed fit for this weekend’s WorldSBK round.

However, he will be checked again after FP1 on Friday to reassess his involvement in the rest of the weekend.

Barni Spark Racing Team’s Petrucci suffered a scary accident while motocross training before the Assen WSBK round.

“I’m really happy because I have no big injuries left,” he said as he returned to his home race.

“I’m almost feeling 100%. I still need a bit of time but I’m really happy to be in the paddock again.

“It’s quite difficult to accept because 95% of the body is okay, but I had quite a lot of pain in my right shoulder.

“This puts me in trouble when I brake because I feel a lot of pain.

“When I release the brake and I’m on the straight, I don’t feel any pain.

“It could be a big statement if I can make it through the whole weekend.

“My target is to race all three races and finish them.

“I have no big expectations; I’d like to race because a lot of friends are coming. First of all, I want to enjoy it.”

Team HRC’s Iker Lecuona has been passed fit for Misano, too.

Lecuona injured his knee after crashing in practice at Assen.

