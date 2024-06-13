Toprak Razgatlioglu backs Michael van der Mark who refuses to consider Plan B

Toprak Razgatlioglu endorsed teammate Michael van der Mark to stay at BMW.

The future of Van Der Mark is uncertain heading into this weekend’s fourth round of the 2024 WorldSBK season at Misano.

But 2021 WSBK champion Razgatlioglu hopes his new teammate will stick around.

“Mickey is a very good person, and a very good rider,” Razgatlioglu said.

“I’m very happy with him, and I hope we continue together.

“If we continue together, then I will be very happy.

“He looks like he’s also getting a lot faster after several big injuries, and I am very happy for him.

“He has also improved the bike too. We are good teammates inside the team; the atmosphere is very good, and this is important for a race team.”

Van Der Mark added: “I haven’t been racing at Misano for the last couple of years, so it’s nice to be here.

“We had a good test, and we improved the bike a lot, so I think we are ready for a good weekend.

“Our package is growing, and it’s getting faster and faster.

“I think I had good pace at Assen too, with just a little bit missing, so hopefully we can find a little bit here at Misano.

“This is my dream and my goal – I want to be back on the podium.

“I have to agree with Marc Bongers and say, ‘why change?’

“I want to stay; if I have some good results, I think I can stay.

“You always have to have a Plan B, but I don’t want to think about that.”

Razgatlioglu impressed at the recent Misano test and is determined to take his form into this race weekend.

“This is my dream, but the race is always difficult,” he said.

“My pace is strong on the bike, but my focus is just on tomorrow.

“This is nice with only a six-point gap to Alvaro. Being ahead in the Championship after this weekend is not important for me; the focus is race by race, like 2021.

“I just want to enjoy every race weekend – this is more important for me.

“My mentality is always to win the race. I am very positive for this weekend because it appears that we are very strong after the test here.”