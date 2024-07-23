Jonathan Rea calls Most "difficult, educational, character building"

Following a double top-five at Donington Park, Jonathan Rea suffered a tough WorldSBK round at Most.

The six-time Superbike champion crashed in Superpole which put him on the backfoot for the remainder of the weekend.

Rea managed to fight his way back through the field, particularly in Race 2 as he claimed his best result of the Czech round with P6.

“Difficult, educational and character building," Rea summarised his weekend. "A tough weekend but if we look at it as a whole, it’s been a positive trajectory.

"I felt like the pace was as good as the guys in front and in clear track, I could exploit all the clear strengths of the bike.

"In traffic, I really struggle to pass, take strengths of the bike and even though I was good on the brakes into Turn 1, I was never going to pass them.

"It was educational as, although we know it already, I need to qualify better but I need to understand how to take the best out of the Pirelli tyres when they’re new because when we put new tyres with this bike, I don’t make a difference.

"We need to understand why; maybe it’s a style thing as I have a more conventional Superbike style, so maybe the other Yamaha riders use more angle as the overall setups aren’t that different.

Another issue for Rea is that he is not able to make an impact early on in races, a trait he showed for many years at Kawasaki.

Rea said: "My race pace hasn’t got faster; I’m too slow at the beginning, not fast enough in the middle and I’m acceptable at the end.

"There’s no substitute for out and out power; we have to take consolation of there being three Yamahas in the top six in Race 2 and I’m not the top one, so there’s clearly work to do.

"It’s the one thing that if we could have right now, it’d help.”