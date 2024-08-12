Multiple serious injuries to WorldWCR rider after crash causing a red flag

Nicole van Aswegen suffered multiple injuries in a crash on the opening lap of Race 2 at the Portimao Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship on Sunday.

The Dutch rider, racing under the Andalaf Racing banner in the inaugural WorldWCR, was involved in a collision with Tayla Relph of TAYCO Motorsport on the opening lap of Race 2 at Portimao.

The race was red-flagged as a result, with both taken to the circuit medical centre for checks.

No fractures were found on Relph, who only suffered a minor lower leg injury.

However, van Aswegen was transferred to a nearby hospital having sustained a fractured right femur, a laceration to her thigh and a dislocated shoulder.

A brief statement on her Instagram account read: “Update on Nicole after crashing out of Race 2 - she has a fractured right femur, big laceration and dislocated right shoulder. Update to follow when we know more.”

The first season of the FIM’s WorldWCR has seen a number of riders suffering big injuries, with Sekhmet Racing’s Lissie Whitmore absent at Portimao due to a scaphoid fracture she suffered in an incident at Donington Park.

And in the opening round of the championship, Mia Ruthsen was involved in a serious accident that led to her being placed in a medically induced coma.

On 15 June, her family said she had been transferred to Sunnaa hospital to continue her rehabilitation but “the road back is long and difficult”.

At the Portimao round, Maria Herrera took victory in the opening race from pole while Ana Carrasco prevailed in a thrilling three-way battle to the line in Race 2 to snatch the win.

Former grand prix riders Herrera and Carrasco are the only riders to have won across the opening three rounds of the season.

After Portimao, Herrera leads the standings by seven points from Carrasco, with Sara Sanchez a further 14 behind in third.

Three rounds remain in the first WorldWCR season, with action resuming at Cremona on 20-22 September.