Jonathan Rea suffers fracture in French WorldSBK Race 1 crash

Jonathan Rea has suffered a fracture in his lap one crash in WorldSBK Race 1 at Magny-Cours.

Jonathan Rea, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jonathan Rea, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Jonathan Rea’s lap one crash in WorldSBK Race 1 at the French WorldSBK has resulted in a fractured thumb.

Rea started the race eighth, and crashed simultaneously with Nicolo Bulega, although there was no contact between the two, at the final chicane on lap one.

Rea walked away holding his wrist and went to the medical centre, where he has since received the diagnosis of a fractured right thumb, as well as a deep wound.

Rea will now be transported to Moulins Hospital, where Toprak Razgatlioglu was sent on Friday following his FP2 crash that has seen him ruled unfit for the rest of this weekend, for further treatment.

The Yamaha rider is not yet out of this weekend for certain, but will be reviewed on Sunday morning before the Warm Up session to evaluate his fitness and determine whether he will be able to continue to compete in the WorldSBK French Round.

After this weekend, Rea will have two weeks to recover before the ninth round of the championship at Cremona on 20-22 September.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
13m ago
Jack Miller: 'Marc passed me when my bike got lost' in Aragon MotoGP Sprint
Jack Miller, Marc Marquez, 2024 San Marino MotoGP Sprint
Jack Miller, Marc Marquez, 2024 San Marino MotoGP Sprint
WSBK
News
41m ago
Strategy the key to Alvaro Bautista’s French WorldSBK podium recovery
Alvaro Bautista, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alvaro Bautista, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
News
1h ago
Danilo Petrucci “felt like I’m going to Paris” in “long” French WorldSBK Race 1
Danilo Petrucci, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Danilo Petrucci, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Franco Morbidelli did “a real sprint race” to end MotoGP podium drought at Misano
Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing Ducati, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing Ducati, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
1h ago
Fresh Red Bull headache as claims emerge that Max Verstappen wants out
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Marc Marquez: “We destroyed our weekend with the qualifying crash”
Marc Marquez, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Jorge Martin on his “incredible” Misano MotoGP launch: “The others hadn’t started yet”
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, San Marino MotoGP 2024
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, San Marino MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
WSBK
News
2h ago
Michael van der Mark “made the wrong decision” on route to French WorldSBK Race 1 win
Michael van der Mark, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose
Michael van der Mark, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Marc Marquez overtakes analysed after passing Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez