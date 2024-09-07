Jonathan Rea suffers fracture in French WorldSBK Race 1 crash

Jonathan Rea’s lap one crash in WorldSBK Race 1 at the French WorldSBK has resulted in a fractured thumb.

Rea started the race eighth, and crashed simultaneously with Nicolo Bulega, although there was no contact between the two, at the final chicane on lap one.

Rea walked away holding his wrist and went to the medical centre, where he has since received the diagnosis of a fractured right thumb, as well as a deep wound.

Rea will now be transported to Moulins Hospital, where Toprak Razgatlioglu was sent on Friday following his FP2 crash that has seen him ruled unfit for the rest of this weekend, for further treatment.

The Yamaha rider is not yet out of this weekend for certain, but will be reviewed on Sunday morning before the Warm Up session to evaluate his fitness and determine whether he will be able to continue to compete in the WorldSBK French Round.

After this weekend, Rea will have two weeks to recover before the ninth round of the championship at Cremona on 20-22 September.