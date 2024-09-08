Alex Lowes puzzled by WorldSBK Race 2 issue - “We don’t know”

“I felt like it was a major issue, so I pulled the clutch and went off the racing line.”

Alex Lowes leads Xavi Vierge, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alex Lowes leads Xavi Vierge, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Alex Lowes entered WorldSBK Race 2 at Magny-Cours with a seemingly clear shot at winning the race, but an issue on the first lap meant he was out of contention almost immediately.

Lowes ran wide at turn eight on the first lap, seemingly with gear selection issues. He dropped to 19th, and recovered to fourth.

“I had some issue with the bike, I felt like it was a major issue, so I pulled the clutch and went off the racing line,” Lowes told Eurosport after the race. “Then I played with some buttons, tried to keep going.”

Lowes said that it’s not clear what the issue was, although a clutch problem is a possibility.

“We don’t know, but it could’ve been with the clutch — the clutch gets hot off the start and doing my shifts on the first lap,” he explained.

Overall, Lowes’ Sunday was positive, with his 19th-to-fourth run in Race 2 coming after a second place in the Superpole Race, in which he fought for victory throughout with Nicolo Bulega.

“To be disappointed with second and fourth after yesterday’s race means we’re doing well,” Lowes said. “Obviously, there’s a few guys out of the race, I wish them all the best.

“The bike was working well. If I take out all the expectation of a race like that — you’re passing a lot of guys, you’re feeling good on the bike, the race goes from being a long race to being a really fast race — the bike was great, but I feel like we missed the opportunity to maybe fight with [Nicolo] Bulega (who won Race 2 by over two seconds).

“I didn’t check the lap times but I felt quite strong. [I’ll] take the positives and move on to Cremona. I enjoyed it, just disappointed with fourth in that one.”

Lowes was not certain that without the lap one problem he would have won, but suggested that he felt he could be in the battle for the win without it.

“To win a race is difficult,” he said. “But I would’ve been in the mix. [...] Disappointed, because it’s a missed opportunity; I’ve been doing the game a long time and I’ve not had too many opportunities to win races in WorldSBK.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Misano Rider Ratings: Fabio Quartararo shines, but a 1/10 for struggling rival
Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Ryota Haga - the son of Noriyuki Haga - tragically dies after a racing accident
Ryota Haga. Credit to @kotobuki_man1
Ryota Haga. Credit to @kotobuki_man1
WSBK
News
1h ago
Garrett Gerloff reveals the “biggest thing” in recent WorldSBK form upturn
Garrett Gerloff, 2024 French WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Garrett Gerloff, 2024 French WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
News
2h ago
Nicolo Bulega executes “perfect" French WorldSBK Race 2 after “very bad” Saturday
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Johann Zarco: 2024 Honda project “doesn’t work, we need to open new doors”
Johann Zarco, Takaaki Nakagami, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
Johann Zarco, Takaaki Nakagami, 2024 San Marino MotoGP

Latest News

F1
News
2h ago
Nico Rosberg sent a DM to “glass-half empty” Lando Norris
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
WSBK
News
2h ago
Alex Lowes puzzled by WorldSBK Race 2 issue - “We don’t know”
Alex Lowes leads Xavi Vierge, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alex Lowes leads Xavi Vierge, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Flag-to-flag MotoGP Misano race sparks F1-style team radio debate
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Jorge Martin reacts to “roll the dice” gamble which backfired in Misano
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, 2024 San Marino MotoGP