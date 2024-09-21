Italian World Superbike FP3 Results: Iannone fastest in final practice
Full results from the FP3 session at the Italian World Superbike round.
Andrea Iannone topped WorldSBK FP3, and was the first rider into the 1:28s so far this weekend at Cremona.
Iannone was fastest by almost 0.3 seconds in final practice, beating Garrett Gerloff by 0.291 seconds, while Iker Lecuona rounded out the top three.
Andrea Locatelli was fourth-fastest on the new Yamaha, ahead of Alvaro Bautista who rounded out the top five.
Nicolo Bulega was sixth-fastest, with Alex Lowes, Danilo Petrucci Remy Gardner, and Xavi Vierge rounding out the top 10.
|2024 WorldSBK Championship | Italian Round | Cremona Circuit | FP3 Result | Rd 9/13
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:28.779
|2
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:29.070
|3
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:29.100
|4
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:29.234
|5
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:29.255
|6
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:29.275
|7
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:29.383
|8
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:29.450
|9
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:29.536
|10
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:29.593
|11
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:29.648
|12
|Alessandro Delbianco
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:29.685
|13
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:29.695
|14
|Markus Reiterberger
|GER
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:29.907
|15
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Puccetti Racing
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:29.933
|16
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:30.068
|17
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:30.224
|18
|Niccolo Canepa
|ITA
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:30.501
|19
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:30.560
|20
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:30.627
|21
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:30.644
|22
|Marvin Fritz
|GER
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:30.754
|23
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:30.978
|24
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:31.071
|25
|Ivo Lopes
|POR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:31.408