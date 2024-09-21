Italian World Superbike FP3 Results: Iannone fastest in final practice

Full results from the FP3 session at the Italian World Superbike round.

Andrea Iannone, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose
Andrea Iannone, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose
© Gold & Goose

Andrea Iannone topped WorldSBK FP3, and was the first rider into the 1:28s so far this weekend at Cremona.

Iannone was fastest by almost 0.3 seconds in final practice, beating Garrett Gerloff by 0.291 seconds, while Iker Lecuona rounded out the top three.

Andrea Locatelli was fourth-fastest on the new Yamaha, ahead of Alvaro Bautista who rounded out the top five.

Nicolo Bulega was sixth-fastest, with Alex Lowes, Danilo Petrucci Remy Gardner, and Xavi Vierge rounding out the top 10.

2024 WorldSBK Championship | Italian Round | Cremona Circuit | FP3 Result | Rd 9/13
PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:28.779
2Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR1:29.070
3Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:29.100
4Andrea LocatelliITAPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R11:29.234
5Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:29.255
6Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:29.275
7Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:29.383
8Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:29.450
9Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:29.536
10Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:29.593
11Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:29.648
12Alessandro DelbiancoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:29.685
13Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:29.695
14Markus ReiterbergerGERROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR1:29.907
15Tito RabatESPPuccetti RacingKawasaki ZX-10RR1:29.933
16Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR1:30.068
17Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:30.224
18Niccolo CanepaITAPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R11:30.501
19Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:30.560
20Philipp OettlGERGMT94 YamahaYamaha R11:30.627
21Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR1:30.644
22Marvin FritzGERGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:30.754
23Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R1:30.978
24Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:31.071
25Ivo LopesPORPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:31.408

Read More

Latest News

F1
19m ago
2024 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc
WSBK
Results
31m ago
Italian World Superbike Race 1 Results: Petrucci takes maiden win in red flagged first race
Danilo Petrucci, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
Danilo Petrucci, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
35m ago
Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Sprint LIVE UPDATES!
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team, Emilia Romagna MotoGP 2024
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team, Emilia Romagna MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
Moto3
Results
54m ago
2024 Emilia Romanga Moto3 Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Taiyo Furusato, 2024, Emilia Romagna, Qualifying
Taiyo Furusato, 2024, Emilia Romagna, Qualifying
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
1h ago
Italian World Superbike: Race 1 LIVE UPDATES
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

More News

F1
News
1h ago
Toto Wolff explains Lewis Hamilton’s struggles after Mercedes 'turn car upside down'
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
2h ago
Lando Norris fastest after lizard halts running in final practice
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Alex Rins out of Emilia Romagna MotoGP: “I was struggling to breathe”
Alex Rins, 2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP
Alex Rins, 2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Francesco Bagnaia supporting autism charity with special Misano MotoGP helmet
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Emilia Romagna GP 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Emilia Romagna GP 2024
© Ducati
WSBK
News
2h ago
Ryan Vickers lands World Superbike ride for 2025
Ryan Vickers signs for Motocorsa Ducati for WorldSBK 2025. Credit: WorldSBK.
Ryan Vickers signs for Motocorsa Ducati for WorldSBK 2025. Credit:…
© WorldSBK