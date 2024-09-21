Italian World Superbike FP3 Results: Iannone fastest in final practice

Andrea Iannone topped WorldSBK FP3, and was the first rider into the 1:28s so far this weekend at Cremona.

Iannone was fastest by almost 0.3 seconds in final practice, beating Garrett Gerloff by 0.291 seconds, while Iker Lecuona rounded out the top three.

Andrea Locatelli was fourth-fastest on the new Yamaha, ahead of Alvaro Bautista who rounded out the top five.

Nicolo Bulega was sixth-fastest, with Alex Lowes, Danilo Petrucci Remy Gardner, and Xavi Vierge rounding out the top 10.