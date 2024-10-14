Danilo Petrucci “exhausted” after securing WorldSBK ‘Independent’ title

Two fifth places for Danilo Petrucci at the Estoril World Superbike round saw him crowned WorldSBK’s ‘Best Independent Rider’ for 2024.

It might not be the most prestigious title in motorcycle racing, but it was nonetheless an unlikely one for Petrucci to achieve after he was forced to miss the Dutch Round after sustaining major injuries in a motocross crash in March.

“I must say that the accident I had made me understand the value of life and what matters,” Petrucci told WorldSBK.com, adding that his on-track performance also improved when he came back from injury.

“From the accident I had during the training in April, from that moment on we had always good fights in the top five, and in August and September we were really good.

“Now I have no pressure, I still have a good fight with Alex Lowes for fourth place in the championship but for sure the weekend was something unexpected.”

Petrucci is six points in front of Lowes in the battle for fourth in the championship, but the Independent title had come towards the conclusion of a season that Petrucci suggested was unexpected.

“I’m really happy, exhausted,” Petrucci said. “Who would have predicted this many podiums and wins, fourth place in the championship, especially having missed one-and-a-half rounds?

“In fact, this has been our worst weekend, because I crashed yesterday, fifth this morning and this afternoon.

“We have faced a lot of difficulties with traction and so on, we are still to understand why, because in testing here it was a good test and we were quite confident.

“In the end we managed to enjoy and hope to have a good final round in Jerez.”