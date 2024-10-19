Nicolo Bulega “didn’t have the best feeling” despite strong pace in Jerez WorldSBK practice

“I’ve heard the other riders also found it a bit strange today…”

Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Second place in Friday practice for Nicolo Bulega at the Jerez World Superbike round leaves the Italian with hopes of fighting for victories in this weekend’s final round of 2024.

Bulega was fastest in FP1, and second in FP2 behind Michael Ruben Rinaldi, the factory Ducati rider able to lap consistently in the high-1:39s and low-1:40s throughout Friday.

There are two SCX rear tyres in Jerez, a standard version and a development option, but Bulega said he didn’t feel especially good with either of them.

“It was a bit strange today because I didn’t have the best feeling with either tyre,” Bulega told WorldSBK.com.

“I’ve heard the other riders also found it a bit strange today,” Bulega continued, referring to the likes of Jonathan Rea, who said that the track grip was less than in the winter tests, and Alvaro Bautista who was unable to find the rear grip he wanted with either the standard or development SCX rear tyres.

In the end, for Bulega, the result was positive, finishing Friday behind only the aforementioned Rinaldi, who used the SCQ tyre to go fastest in FP2.

“I’m happy with P2, and I feel pretty good, so I’ll aim for the win,” Bulega said.

“Jerez is one of my favourite circuits and I know it well on the Superbike unlike others this season. I tested here at the beginning of the season so it’s a bit different [to other rounds].

“I’ll approach tomorrow like I always do and focus on doing a good race. If I can, I’ll go for the win.”

Despite his encouraging pace in Jerez, Bulega was not expecting it to make much difference in his championship battle with Toprak Razgatlioglu, who goes into this weekend with a 46-point lead.

“Honestly, Toprak [Razgatlioglu] is far ahead in the championship, so it’s not easy,” Bulega said.

“I’ll just stay focused on my job and see what happens.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
16m ago
Maverick Vinales on Marco Bezzecchi tangle: ‘I think the stewards understand’
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing, 2024 Australian MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing, 2024 Australian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
25m ago
Lewis Hamilton rues yellow flag after doing ‘more than enough for pole’
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Francesco Bagnaia’s Australia MotoGP sprint woes: ‘What was good got worse’
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Australian GP 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Australian GP 2024
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
1h ago
Lando Norris rues “shocking” lap in sprint qualifying | “Struggling the whole day”
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
WSBK
News
1h ago
Go Eleven boss confirms additional Andrea Iannone Ducati support in WorldSBK 2025
Andrea Iannone, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose
Andrea Iannone, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose
© Gold & Goose

More News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Marc Marquez outlines pace fears if Australian MotoGP race “like a rally”
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2024 Australian MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2024 Australian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Enea Bastianini’s Australia sprint turnaround: From ‘suffering’ to ‘unexpected’ third
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Corse, 2024 Australian MotoGP
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Corse, 2024 Australian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
WSBK
Results
1h ago
Jerez World Superbike FP3 Results: Gerloff ends practice on top
Garrett Gerloff, Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose
Garrett Gerloff, Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
News
2h ago
Nicolo Bulega “didn’t have the best feeling” despite strong pace in Jerez WorldSBK practice
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
Results
2h ago
2024 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Sprint Results updated after tyre pressure penalty
Martin leads 2024 Australian MotoGP Sprint
Martin leads 2024 Australian MotoGP Sprint