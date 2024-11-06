Toprak Razgatlioglu healed BMW’s “open wound” with WSBK title

BMW Motorrad CEO Markus Flasch says the marque’s exit from World Superbikes at the end of 2013 left an “open wound” that Toprak Razgatlioglu has now healed.

The German manufacturer pulled its factory programme from WSBK for the 2014 campaign, before returning in 2019 - albeit to limited success.

For the 2024 season, BMW snared 2021 WSBK champion Razgatlioglu from Yamaha, with the Turkish rider going on to dominate the campaign.

He won 18 races on his way to BMW’s first riders’ title and did so despite missing two rounds with injury from a nasty barrier collision at Magny-Cours.

Speaking at EICMA, days after BMW unveiled its updated M1000RR, Flasch told WorldSBK.com about 2024: “Well, it has been a long journey for BMW Motorrad and when we made a deliberate decision to exit before we finally got the victory in the championship, we left an open wound in the organisation.

“And the whole organisation was really pushing to close that.

“So, when we re-entered in 2019, we worked extremely hard and when I joined the company in 2023, I let everybody know that ‘if we do not succeed in the sixth year with Toprak as the obviously fastest rider, then it’s the machine, it’s us [that is the problem]. So, we better get going’.

“And I think this created also an extra pressure and the result for me is overwhelming. I’m so positive.

“I have seen so many positive developments in the organisation, in the team, but also the riders, that this is probably the best thing you can wish for if you start a motorsport programme. We finally made it.”

Flasch added that Razgatlioglu’s influence on 2025 bike development has left him “very optimistic” as he outlines his targets for next season.

“Well, first of all the colleagues from the motorsport division asked me not to come here to EICMA because they have so much to do - which is a good sign,” he said.

“We have many ideas. We already are working on the bike. Toprak has left a lot of input for the ’25 bike and I’m very optimistic and positive that we’ll push the limit next year.

“Honestly, the most important thing for me today is we perform as a team, that everybody does the best that they can do and that we perform.

“And if external influences stop us from getting a title then it is what it is. But I want everybody to push very hard.”