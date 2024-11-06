Toprak Razgatlioglu healed BMW’s “open wound” with WSBK title

BMW boss reflects on 2024 title winning season in World Superbikes

Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu

BMW Motorrad CEO Markus Flasch says the marque’s exit from World Superbikes at the end of 2013 left an “open wound” that Toprak Razgatlioglu has now healed.

The German manufacturer pulled its factory programme from WSBK for the 2014 campaign, before returning in 2019 - albeit to limited success.

For the 2024 season, BMW snared 2021 WSBK champion Razgatlioglu from Yamaha, with the Turkish rider going on to dominate the campaign.

He won 18 races on his way to BMW’s first riders’ title and did so despite missing two rounds with injury from a nasty barrier collision at Magny-Cours.

Speaking at EICMA, days after BMW unveiled its updated M1000RR, Flasch told WorldSBK.com about 2024: “Well, it has been a long journey for BMW Motorrad and when we made a deliberate decision to exit before we finally got the victory in the championship, we left an open wound in the organisation.

“And the whole organisation was really pushing to close that.

“So, when we re-entered in 2019, we worked extremely hard and when I joined the company in 2023, I let everybody know that ‘if we do not succeed in the sixth year with Toprak as the obviously fastest rider, then it’s the machine, it’s us [that is the problem]. So, we better get going’.

“And I think this created also an extra pressure and the result for me is overwhelming. I’m so positive.

“I have seen so many positive developments in the organisation, in the team, but also the riders, that this is probably the best thing you can wish for if you start a motorsport programme. We finally made it.”

Flasch added that Razgatlioglu’s influence on 2025 bike development has left him “very optimistic” as he outlines his targets for next season.

“Well, first of all the colleagues from the motorsport division asked me not to come here to EICMA because they have so much to do - which is a good sign,” he said.

“We have many ideas. We already are working on the bike. Toprak has left a lot of input for the ’25 bike and I’m very optimistic and positive that we’ll push the limit next year.

“Honestly, the most important thing for me today is we perform as a team, that everybody does the best that they can do and that we perform.

“And if external influences stop us from getting a title then it is what it is. But I want everybody to push very hard.” 

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
4h ago
Marc Marquez on 2025: Pecco Bagnaia “knows the secrets of the bike”
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Jorge Martin’s last chance? “I somehow doubt” Aprilia will threaten Ducati
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
BSB
News
4h ago
IWR confirm new rider and new title sponsor for BSB in 2025
Scott Swann
Scott Swann
F1
News
6h ago
Claim that Red Bull should replace Sergio Perez ‘if they are really serious’
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
F1
News
8h ago
Key reason why Franco Colapinto missed out on Sauber F1 seat emerges
Franco Colapinto
Franco Colapinto

More News

WSBK
News
8h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu healed BMW’s “open wound” with WSBK title
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu
RR
News
8h ago
Isle of Man TT winner describes nerves of riding 95-year-old BMW in the wet
Davey Todd
Davey Todd
MotoGP
News
9h ago
Luca Marini: Honda “can be second power” to stop Ducati “destroying” MotoGP
Luca Marini
Luca Marini
F1
News
9h ago
Mick Schumacher snubbed and set for another year in the F1 wilderness
Mick Schumacher
Mick Schumacher
F1
News
9h ago
‘How and why does that happen?’ - Lewis Hamilton slump branded "very confusing"
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton