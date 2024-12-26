Ryan Vickers explains why he got the nod at Ducati

Ryan Vickers has played down expectations on his upcoming rookie WorldSBK campaign after making the move to Motocorsa Ducati.

Vickers, a multiple BSB race winner, will replace five-times WorldSBK race winner Michael Ruben Rinaldi at the Motocorsa team next year, in what will be his first season on a Ducati, as well as his first at World Championship level.

“It’s always difficult as a rookie and I think I would be silly to put a position as a goal,” Vickers told WorldSBK.com at the recent EICMA motorcycle show in Milan.

“There’s a lot of new circuits for me. Some of the rookies that were in this year already knew them. I’ve got a lot of learning to do.

“My only goal is to keep progressing with the team and the bike and I’m sure, throughout the year, we’ll get some amazing results as we’ve shown we’ve arrived at a pretty high level straight away.”

Vickers’ first test on the Motocorsa Ducati, at the Jerez circuit in October, left the British rider with a positive impression of both the bike and the team.

“Jerez was a good test for me,” he said. “It’s a very new circuit for me, I hadn’t been there for five years and only ever done one day at Jerez, so to be at a good level straight away was a great feeling for me.

“When I next go to a new circuit, I know I can begin the same process with learning the track and bike.”

He continued: “My first thoughts with the team and the bike were amazing. They welcomed me so well and taught me the way to ride the Ducati, and also introduced me well to the electronics.

“I didn’t expect to arrive at the level we did straight away, so really happy.

“The two days were fantastic. The weather was amazing. It was a great time for me to get used to the team and the way of working. Really excited for the next test in January.”

The move to Motocorsa for the 2025 WorldSBK season was about timing, Vickers explained. Michael Ruben Rinaldi was leaving, and the Italian squad was looking for a fresh, young rider to develop.

“Things have got to happen and get into line and the opportunity came about because I was in the right point of my career to progress to WorldSBK,” he said.

“They were finishing a partnership with Michael Ruben Rinaldi. They wanted a young rider that they could progress like they did with Axel Bassani.

“The team do a good job with this. I’m super excited to be joining a team that have shown they can progress a young rider and bring a young rider through.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

