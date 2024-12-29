Jonathan Rea wants World Superbike speeds cut

Six-time champion thinks WSBK should follow MotoGP in slowing bikes down

Jonathan Rea, Yamaha World Superbike team, Jerez test 2024
Jonathan Rea, Yamaha World Superbike team, Jerez test 2024
Yamaha World Superbike rider Jonathan Rea believes the speeds being achieved now in the series are “taking us to the limit at the tracks where we currently race”.

WSBK’s sister series MotoGP will see its speeds reduced from 2027 when a major regulation change comes into force with the introduction of the 850cc engines.

MotoGP will also cut down on aerodynamics and abolish ride height devices, which will reduce speeds further.

When MotoGP’s 2027 regulations were announced, FIM president Jorge Viegas confirmed that changes would also come to WSBK in the coming years amid fears the production-based machinery could become faster than grand prix bikes.

From next year, speeds in WSBK will be cut slightly by a new fuel flow limit of 47kg/h, but six-time world champion Rea believes the series needs to go further.

“The performance of the engines and the speeds we are reaching with them are taking us to the limit at the tracks where we currently race,” he told the German edition of Motorsport.com.

“We are building more and more powerful engines and constantly achieving faster times.

“The tyres are also getting better and better [and] this translates into faster laps.

“On some circuits, the walls cannot be moved any further back.

“I am convinced that we will visit tracks in the future where the situation is not worse.

“MotoGP is taking a step back and I think it is right that we do the same.”

Rea suggests that WSBK could follow in the British Superbike Championship’s footsteps by mandating control electronics to ensure WSBK machinery isn’t overtaken in speed by production bikes.

He added: “In BSB, there is a standard control unit. Maybe that can be a solution, but as a rider I am not involved in the technical process.

“I will ride as we have to ride, but for sure there will be some discontent in the next few years to manage the rules.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

