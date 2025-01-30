Sylvain Guintoli’s onboard shows attempt to catch Danilo Petrucci

Onboard footage from Sylvain Guintoli has offered a perspective into riding a World Superbikes machine.

Guintoli was in action at Portimao at the official WSBK test in his capacity as a BMW test rider.

He was 21st-fastest on Tuesday but was one of several riders who didn’t set a time on Wednesday, although his key role is figuring out any gremlins with the BMW.

But he has posted footage of his attempt to catch up with Danilo Petrucci and Michael van der Mark.

The footage is a great example of the speed that WSBK riders hit, and the angles that they ride at.

“Always a great thing to share the track with you,” Petrucci replied to Guintoli.

“Just a little bit of water out of Turn 14,” Van Der Mark joked.

The second day of the two-day test was largely scuppered by poor weather.

But encouragingly for BMW, Toprak Razgatlioglu topped the timesheet on Tuesday despite being an injury doubt to partake at all.

WSBK teams and riders can look ahead to the next test at Phillip Island to continue revising their packages.