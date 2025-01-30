Sylvain Guintoli’s onboard shows attempt to catch Danilo Petrucci

Onboard footage brings the viewer onto Portimao track

Sylvain Guintoli
Sylvain Guintoli

Onboard footage from Sylvain Guintoli has offered a perspective into riding a World Superbikes machine.

Guintoli was in action at Portimao at the official WSBK test in his capacity as a BMW test rider.

He was 21st-fastest on Tuesday but was one of several riders who didn’t set a time on Wednesday, although his key role is figuring out any gremlins with the BMW.

But he has posted footage of his attempt to catch up with Danilo Petrucci and Michael van der Mark.

The footage is a great example of the speed that WSBK riders hit, and the angles that they ride at.

“Always a great thing to share the track with you,” Petrucci replied to Guintoli.

“Just a little bit of water out of Turn 14,” Van Der Mark joked.

The second day of the two-day test was largely scuppered by poor weather.

But encouragingly for BMW, Toprak Razgatlioglu topped the timesheet on Tuesday despite being an injury doubt to partake at all.

WSBK teams and riders can look ahead to the next test at Phillip Island to continue revising their packages.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK News
27m ago
Sylvain Guintoli’s onboard shows attempt to catch Danilo Petrucci
Sylvain Guintoli
MotoGP News
38m ago
TNT Sports unveil 2025 MotoGP broadcast team
Suzi Perry
MotoGP News
48m ago
2025 MotoGP Sepang Shakedown test: How to follow
Aleix Espargaro
F1 News
12h ago
Update on Lewis Hamilton after he crashed Ferrari at Barcelona test
Lewis Hamilton
WSBK Results
15h ago
Portimao World Superbike Test Results: Day 2
Alex Lowes, 2025 Portimao WorldSBK Test. Credit: WorldSBK.

More News

MotoGP News
15h ago
Marc Marquez: Technology? “The last decision is always in your hands”
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez
MotoGP News
15h ago
Yamaha call up Andrea Dovizioso for Shakedown test which prompts V4 questions
Andrea Dovizioso
MotoGP News
16h ago
Which riders are testing at 2025 MotoGP Sepang Shakedown test?
Dani Pedrosa
F1 News
16h ago
Mercedes in “slightly odd situation” ahead of F1 2025: “They’re not idiots”
Mercedes
MotoGP News
17h ago
Beaming Jack Miller unveils his very different Yamaha
Jack Miller