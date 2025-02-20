Ryan Vickers explains tricky adaptation to WSBK electronics

Ryan Vickers set for WSBK debut in Australia

Ryan Vickers
Ryan Vickers

Ryan Vickers is “starting to understand” the electronics of his bike since joining the World Superbike Championship.

Vickers’ debut in the series is this weekend’s season-opening Australian WorldSBK.

A multiple-time BSB race winner, he was signed up by Motocorsa Ducati for his first season at the higher level.

“It’s been a big step, it’s different to anything I had ridden in BSB., with the electronics,” Vickers said.

“The Ducati is also a very different style bike.

“We haven’t had the best testing, only a day-and-a-half, we missed quite a bit through wet weather.

“We had a good testing programme but weren’t able to get through everything. The same as everyone.

“So, we come to Australia with less experience than we’d hoped for.

“I have learned the track, it didn’t take long. I have a good feeling with the bike. I feel good with the team, who are working incredibly well."

Ryan Vickers on WSBK electronics

“I am starting to understand the electronics now, what I need from the bike, and what it’s capable of," he said.

“The electronics level can be so high. But it can also be so low when you don’t get it right.

“It’s understanding what you need at the right time, and being able to change the bike at every point of the circuit as well.

“In BSB it’s gear-by-gear. It’s different for me, and something I must get used to feeding back on.”

Vickers has been studying the data of his rivals to accelerate his learning.

He said about his Ducati: “It’s a very different riding style. There are certain areas where I need to improve because I haven’t practiced, like the fast flowing corners.

“That’s just experience of riding these types of tracks, riding the kerbs, which I’m not used to doing.

“We overlay data from other riders, typically Nicolo Bulega, because he is the best on a Ducati.

“The crew chief has access to the setup sheets of the other riders.

“The team work well and they give me the option to look at other people’s data to learn.

“I actually haven’t followed anyone on a Ducati yet. So I haven’t had any reference on the track.”

Vickers’ most eye-catching result from the two-day test earlier this week was P8 on Monday afternoon.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

