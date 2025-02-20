Toprak Razgatlioglu fitness update after heavy World Superbike testing crash

World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu says he is “ready to race” in this weekend’s Phillip Island opener after his heavy crash in testing earlier this week.

The Turkish rider already had his 2025 pre-season plans hindered by a finger injury before suffering a heavy highside on day one of the Australia test this week.

He walked away without any major injuries, but completed the test in considerable discomfort.

On the eve of the new season, however, the BMW star says he is “ready to fight” having had a few days to recover.

“Now I’m feeling better than Monday and I feel less pain,” he told WorldSBK.com.

“And also I’m happy, the weekend finally is starting. I just missed riding the bike again, because after the crash I wasn’t really enjoying riding a bike.

“But now, finally, we are starting the race weekend. In general I’m happy.

“I think I feel now eight, nine. Why you ask this question? I’m not a child. I feel good, not bad. I’m ready to race. I’m ready to fight.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu on new WSBK rules

With his disrupted pre-season preparations, Razgatlioglu admits there is still work to do in order to adjust the BMW to WSBK’s new fuel flow rules.

“Last year was an amazing season for me,” he added.

“Now we use the number one, I need to keep it for next year. This is not easy because also everyone is very strong, especially all the Ducati riders and [Nicolo] Bulega.

“Last year he did an incredible job every race weekend but he is starting stronger this year. But I’m still working and the team is still working.

“Just we changed to the new rules, which is a bit difficult for me and for the team.

“But we are still working on the best set-up. But we are never giving up. I’m always trying my best in the races, also the team is pushing more than 100%.

“We will see. We are using number one, but my biggest target is I win the championship again because I’ve never won the championship with that number.”

On the expected level of competition in Australia this weekend, Razgatlioglu added: “I hope more riders, not only me and Bulega.

“Alvaro [Bautista] is not bad here. He’s not maybe got a strong lap time but his pace is always very strong.

“And I think in the race we will see him. I hope we are fighting with four, five riders. This is, I think, more fun for everyone.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

