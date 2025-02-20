How to watch 2025 Australian World Superbikes: Live stream here

This is how to watch the 2025 Australian World Superbikes on February 21-23, including ways to get a free live stream. We’ve also listed the 2025 Australian World Superbikes start times below.

The new season begins at Phillip Island where flag-to-flag rules will be in place.

That means mandatory pit stops will be enforced, a decision which has divided the riders.

Jonathan Rea is absent due to injuries sustained in testing at Phillip Island.

Toprak Razgatlioglu has recovered from a highside and will be in action.

Nicolo Bulega is the rider who has caught the eye before the first race.

HOW TO WATCH 2025 AUSTRALIAN WSBK FROM ANYWHERE

