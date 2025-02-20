How to watch 2025 Australian World Superbikes: Live stream here

Information below on how to watch the 2025 Australian World Superbikes, including timings and schedule

WSBK
WSBK

This is how to watch the 2025 Australian World Superbikes on February 21-23, including ways to get a free live stream. We’ve also listed the 2025 Australian World Superbikes start times below.

The new season begins at Phillip Island where flag-to-flag rules will be in place.

That means mandatory pit stops will be enforced, a decision which has divided the riders.

Jonathan Rea is absent due to injuries sustained in testing at Phillip Island.

Toprak Razgatlioglu has recovered from a highside and will be in action.

Nicolo Bulega is the rider who has caught the eye before the first race.

HOW TO WATCH 2025 AUSTRALIAN WSBK FROM ANYWHERE

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the Australian World Superbikes because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

ExpressVPN is offering all customers an extra three months free if they take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee so they can try it risk-free

ExpressVPN is an easy to use VPN that lets you change your IP address, making it look like you’re in a completely different country. It also encrypts your internet traffic to protect your privacy.

It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles.

HOW TO WATCH 2025 AUSTRALIAN WSBK IN THE US

TNT Sports has exclusive rights to the Australian World Superbikes in the US. Simply choose a Monthly Pass instead to get access to all of TNT Sports contract-free. Their streaming service is discovery+.

Note: You will need a UK credit/debit card to subscribe to TNT Sports. If you don’t have one, use the NBC stream.

WATCH FREE HIGHLIGHTS ON THE UK’S CHANNEL 5

Price: Free

British broadcaster Channel 5 offers free highlights for the races. To watch privately and securely with a VPN:

  1. Get ExpressVPN

  2. Connect to a secure server location in the UK.

  3. Head to the MotoGP page.

  4. Enjoy the highlights!

2025 AUSTRALIAN WSBK START TIMES (UK)

Friday February 21
00.20am - FP1
5am - FP2
11pm - FP3

Saturday February 22
2am - Superpole
5am - Race 1

Sunday February 23
2am - Superpole
5am - Race 2

HOW TO WATCH 2025 AUSTRALIAN WSBK IN THE UK

TNT Sports is showing every session of the Australian World Superbikes in the UK.

With a TNT subscription, you’ll be able to watch the Australian World Superbikes.

You can also use the streaming service discovery+.

And if you’re not in the UK right now you can use ExpressVPN to get around any geo-blocks.

To watch the WSBK on TNT

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location in the UK

3. Head to TNT and log in

4. Enjoy the action!

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

