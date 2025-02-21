Matching Nicolo Bulega in Australia 'stupid to think', says one World Superbike rival

Nicolo Bulega pace at Australian WorldSBK feted

Alvaro Bautista, Nicolo Bulega, Aruba.it Ducati, 2025 Australian WSBK
Alvaro Bautista, Nicolo Bulega, Aruba.it Ducati, 2025 Australian WSBK
© Gold and Goose

Alvaro Bautista believes it is “stupid to think” about getting on terms with Ducati World Superbike team-mate Nicolo Bulega after Friday practice at Phillip Island.

Last year’s championship runner-up Bulega already came into the opening round of 2025 as the hot favourite to challenge for victory and stamped his authority on Friday.

Bulega topped both practice sessions at Phillip Island, ending the day 0.406s clear of GoEleven Ducati rider Andrea Iannone.

Alvaro Bautista credits Nicolo Bulega at Australian WorldSBK

Bautista was fifth, 0.820s behind his team-mate, and says he is still “searching for my confidence” going into Saturday’s qualifying and racing.

“I think it has been positive, the start of the weekend, because I felt quite good on the bike,” he told WorldSBK.com.

“It’s sure that we worked in the test, so the base set-up was clear. So the feeling with the bike was good.

“Today I can be just concentrated on getting those small details riding the bike that allow you to enjoy and force it more and more.

“I’m really happy, especially in the morning I started free practice one very good. So, suddenly I had a good feeling with the bike.

“In the afternoon with more temperature on track, because in the test we didn’t try this situation, we struggled a little bit with the rear grip, especially on maximum angle.

“And also there was some places that the wind changed a little bit and I felt some more difficulties, especially in the last sector I was losing a lot.

“Basically the rest of the lap I felt quite strong, but the last two corners I didn’t feel so good.

“But in any case the pace was not too bad. Ok, maybe Nicolo is two steps ahead of the rest, but I felt good on the bike. So, the important thing is to just get more and more confidence.

“I think we are in a different situation. For sure, he’s in his best performance and he feels very good on the bike and he feels a lot of confidence.

“He’s very strong, especially in this kind of track. I think he’s a step ahead of everybody, so it’s stupid to think to be with him.

“But my situation is a different way. I’m searching for my confidence, I’m searching for my top level that I’m on the way.

“I’m not 100% on my highest performance but we are arriving step by step. As I say, we start to feel some feelings on the bike that for a long time I don’t feel. So, that was positive.”

Bautista had a small tip-off at Turn 4 during practice on Friday, but called it the “classic” Phillip Island crash and walked away unscathed.

“Today I had a small crash at Turn 4, but no consequences because it was a classic crash in that corner: you arrive and in the maximum angle you lose the front,” he explained.

“But I can say that overall I am happy. It was a classic crash in Turn 4 here, no problems.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

