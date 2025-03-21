Jonathan Rea offers behind-the-scenes glimpse at excruciating recovery

Jonathan Rea has provided an insight into his recovery from injury.

The Yamaha World Superbike Championship rider fractured his foot in multiple places after crashing in pre-season testing at Phillip Island.

Rea has been forced to miss the opening round in Australia, and the upcoming second round in Portimao. There is no guarantee he will return at Assen, for the third round, on April 11-13.

A series of photos uploaded to social media show the agony that Rea must be experiencing.

He has spent time in a cryogenic recovery chamber in an attempt to heal his foot.

Rea also shows how he is forced to sit while on an aeroplace - albeit in the First Class section!

He is taking his dog for a walk while sitting in a type of wheelchair so he doesn’t tread on his injured foot.

He is even moving around the house with the use of the contraption because he can’t walk on his foot.

Rea uploaded a picture of the screws inserted into his foot during surgery to fix the injury.

He also showed a gruesome photo of the stitches involved afterwards.

At least he has been able to enjoy a pint of Guinness, though.

Pata Maxus Yamaha have named his replacement for Portimao next weekend.

Jason O’Halloran will race on the Yamaha in Rea’s place.

Original replacement Augusto Fernandez has been reassigned to MotoGP, deputising for Pramac’s injured Miguel Oliveira at the Circuit of the Americas which is on the same weekend.

So O’Halloran, a former British Superbikes race winner who left the series to become a Yamaha Endurance World Championship rider, has got the nod.